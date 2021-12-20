Road work ahead: List of road/lane closures
See the area road closures to make your drive smoother.
- Center Street West will be closed to eastbound traffic from 3rd Avenue SW to 2nd Avenue SW from Friday, Jan. 14 through Saturday, Jan. 15. The eastbound bike lane will also be closed. The sidewalk on the south side of Center Street West will also be closed.
- Due to the placement of a crane for a private project, the southbound traffic on Broadway Avenue North will be shifted into the left turn lane at the intersection of Civic Center Drive NW and Broadway Avenue North and the signal at that intersection will be changed to flashing red lights requiring traffic to stop and take turns for Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Thursday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30.
- Fifth Avenue SW will be completely closed from the Christ United Methodist Church parking lot entrance south to 5th Street SW from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 for the Christmas Anonymous event. access to the Hamilton Apartments will be maintained from 4th Street SW going south on 5th Avenue SW. Parking on the west side of 5th Avenue SW will be unavailable beginning Friday, Dec. 10.
- One southbound lane on Broadway Avenue North will be closed from 5th Street NW to Civic Center Drive beginning Wednesday, Dec. 29. The adjacent sidewalk on the west side of Broadway Avenue North will be closed. The closure is expected to continue into 2022.
- Fifth Street NW will be closed to eastbound traffic from Broadway Avenue North to 1st Avenue NW beginning Wednesday, Dec. 29. The adjacent sidewalk on the south side of 5th Street NW will be closed. The closure is expected to continue into 2022.
- Construction on the Elton Hills Drive Bridge will begin Monday, Oct. 11 and include the complete closure of Elton Hills Drive NW at the bridge for all traffic with detours for vehicle traffic along 13th Street NW and pedestrian and cyclist traffic detoured on the pedestrian bridge north of Elton Hills Drive and sidewalks on West River Parkway NW. The closure will be in place until July 2022.
- The reconstruction of County Road 101 from County State Aid Highway 20/St. Bridget Road SE to County State Aid Highway 1/Simpson Road SE will begin in 2022 and will include the closing of the intersection of St. Bridget Road SE and 48th Street SE for through traffic; the closing of County Road 101 from the intersection of St. Bridget Road SE to County State Aid Highway 1; the closing of the intersection of County Road 101 and County State Aid Highway 1/Simpson Road SE for through traffic.
- Due to work on the Mayo Block 6 Parking Ramp, the following traffic impacts will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 29: 4th Street SW will be reduced to one lane in each direction with no turn lanes from 3rd Avenue SW to 4th Avenue SW; the adjacent bike lane on 4th Street SW in the area will also be closed; northbound traffic of 3rd Avenue SW will be reduced to one lane from 4th Street SW to 5th Street SW; southbound 4th Avenue SW will be reduced to one lane from 4th Street SW to 5th Street SW; 5th Street SW will be closed to westbound traffic from 3rd Avenue SW to 4th Avenue SW. Work is expected to last into November 2022.
- Traffic impacts near Discovery Square 2 from Sept. 18 to April 2022 include: 2nd Avenue SW from 5th Street SW to 4th Street SW will be one lane of northbound traffic only; 5th Street SW, from 2nd Street SW to 3rd Street SW, will be eastbound traffic only; and the sidewalk on 5th Street SW adjacent to the project site will be closed. A pedestrian walkway will be available on 2nd Avenue SW.
