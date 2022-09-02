Road work on Highway 14 from Marion Road to Chester begins Tuesday

ROCHESTER — Drivers traversing the southeast side of Rochester should prepare for road work along U.S. Highway 14 that begins Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Resurfacing work will take place along a 5-mile stretch from Marion Road Southeast in Rochester to Olmsted County Road 19 in Chester. During resurfacing, construction crews will also update crosswalk pedestrian ramps, traffic signals and pavement markings.

Mike Dougherty, Minnesota Department of Transportation District 6 communications director, said road construction is expected to last until mid-October.

"It's going to be a good improvement," Dougherty said. "But for folks that travel through there a lot, there's just a lot of traffic. So there will be traffic backups."

That stretch of Highway 14 will remain open during the resurfacing work, but traffic will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes.

"If people can find an alternate route or know a better way, they should look at taking that," Dougherty said.

Email updates on this $4.3 million construction project are available through MnDOT's website .