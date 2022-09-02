SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Road work on Highway 14 from Marion Road to Chester begins Tuesday

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction for up to two months.

hwy14-resurfacing.jpg
A Highway 14 resurfacing project that begins Sept. 6 will span from Marion Road SE in Rochester to County Road 19 in Chester.
Contributed / MnDOT
By Dené K. Dryden
September 02, 2022 01:14 PM
ROCHESTER — Drivers traversing the southeast side of Rochester should prepare for road work along U.S. Highway 14 that begins Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Resurfacing work will take place along a 5-mile stretch from Marion Road Southeast in Rochester to Olmsted County Road 19 in Chester. During resurfacing, construction crews will also update crosswalk pedestrian ramps, traffic signals and pavement markings.

Mike Dougherty, Minnesota Department of Transportation District 6 communications director, said road construction is expected to last until mid-October.

"It's going to be a good improvement," Dougherty said. "But for folks that travel through there a lot, there's just a lot of traffic. So there will be traffic backups."

That stretch of Highway 14 will remain open during the resurfacing work, but traffic will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes.

"If people can find an alternate route or know a better way, they should look at taking that," Dougherty said.

Email updates on this $4.3 million construction project are available through MnDOT's website .

By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
