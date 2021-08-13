Roadwork on Highway 74 near Elba begins Monday

Roadwork on a 4-mile stretch of Highway 74 north of Elba begins Monday, Aug. 16, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The work, which will convert the segment to gravel, is expected to take about a month to complete.

The section is being converted to gravel because maintenance crews are unable to keep up with repairs for the deteriorating road and there is not enough funding to reconstruct and pave the road, according to MnDOT. It will connect to a longer gravel section of the highway up to Weaver in Wabasha County.

In work areas, drivers can expect lane closures or shifts, uneven road surfaces and other obstacles. MnDOT also warns drivers to expect delays in the area, especially at peak travel times.