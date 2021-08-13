SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Roadwork on Highway 74 near Elba begins Monday

Work is expected to take a month as MnDOT converts a 4-mile stretch of highway to gravel.

road work ahead sign
traffic barricades and road work ahead sign
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 13, 2021 02:34 PM
Share

Roadwork on a 4-mile stretch of Highway 74 north of Elba begins Monday, Aug. 16, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The work, which will convert the segment to gravel, is expected to take about a month to complete.

The section is being converted to gravel because maintenance crews are unable to keep up with repairs for the deteriorating road and there is not enough funding to reconstruct and pave the road, according to MnDOT. It will connect to a longer gravel section of the highway up to Weaver in Wabasha County.

In work areas, drivers can expect lane closures or shifts, uneven road surfaces and other obstacles. MnDOT also warns drivers to expect delays in the area, especially at peak travel times.

Related Topics: TRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTIONWINONA COUNTY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link