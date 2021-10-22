SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Robbery attempt ends with victim driving away

A man sitting in his car was approached by a man with a gun asking for money.

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. crime
stock photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
October 22, 2021 02:45 PM
A Rochester man sitting in his car escaped from an armed robber early Friday morning.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was sitting in his car in a parking lot about 1:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast with the door slightly ajar when a man approached on the driver's side and began asking questions, according to a statement from Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

At one point, the victim admitted to the stranger that he had his wallet on him, and the suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded that the man turn over his wallet. The suspect threatened to shoot the man if he did not comply. Instead, Moilanen said, the victim shut the door and drove way, calling 911 from a safe distance.

The victim was not harmed and did not lose any property during the incident. He described the suspect as a Black man between 20 and 30 years old, and taller than 5 feet, 5 inches.

