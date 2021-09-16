Robbinsdale man pleads not guilty in connection to fatal shooting

One of two men charged in the fatal shooting of a Rochester man in July pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Nautica Delshaun Cox, 22, of Robbinsdale, pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County District Court to four felony charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Todd Lorne Banks Jr. on July 6.

Cox is charged with three counts of aiding an abetting a second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

A second man, also 28 years old, was injured in the shooting. Court documents noted the man was found by police with visible gunshot wounds to his left hip, right upper arm, chest and back.

Cox and Derrick Timothy Days, 28, of South St. Paul, have been held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $2 million unconditional bail since July.

Days is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm. He has not entered any pleas and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.