Robert and Lisa Mueller, leaders of Rochester Salvation Army, get called to new pastures

ROCHESTER — For the past 25 years, the last four in Rochester, Majors Robert and Lisa Mueller have worked as effective stewards of Salvation Army organizations by following a simple but effective operating principle.

It’s called, “Stay in your lane.”

It helps that the couple have skills and expertise that complement rather than clash. It helps that they get along so well. Lisa oversees the social service programming, and Robert tends the books and business side of things. It has worked wonderfully well.

Yet, it is perhaps inevitable, given the interconnected nature of their work and their opinionated and strong-willed personalities, that one will swerve into the other's lane. It can be a daily occurrence.

And so both for organizational sanity and the sake of their marriage, a subtle reminder by one or the other re-establishes lines of authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t want employees to have two bosses,” Robert said. “Anything with two heads is a monster.”

It has proven to be an amazingly effective partnership. When the Muellers took over the Rochester Salvation Army four years ago, the organization was financially in dire straits. Its three thrift stores were bleeding up to a quarter of million dollars a year in losses. The situation called for tough decisions. The three stores were closed.

Four years later, they leave behind a stronger, more resilient organization. During their tenure, the Rochester Salvation Army raised more money in each of the last four years compared to any previous year in the organization’s 125-year history. Collaborations were developed to serve the homeless and relations with the city, county and other community partners were strengthened.

And they did it in the most unusual of times. When the pandemic struck and social service providers were forced to go virtual, the Rochester Salvation Army found ways to work around the restrictions, but “we didn’t shut down one day,” Lisa said.

“We took away the common coffee pot, because the Health Department said 'No.' So, a lot of accommodations were made, but people were always helped,” she said.

Now, Robert and Lisa Mueller are moving on to new assignments, called to fill leadership posts created by a reorganization of the Midwest territory of the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army runs like a military organization, and as commissioned officers in that army, the couple have been ordered to new posts in Michigan.

It will mean a move up the chain-of-command, giving greater scope to their skills and abilities. But it will take them away from the front-line work that two have tackled in tandem for much of their careers and found so fulfilling. Their last day in Rochester will be June 26.

They will be working in corporate headquarters, with Robert overseeing the Detroit metropolitan area of the Salvation Army and Lisa second-in-command of the entire Michigan division.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She will be my boss,” Robert said, adding later, “I often say the reward for good work is more work in the Salvation Army.”

It’s not necessarily that the couple wants to go. But it’s the life they accepted more than 25 years ago when they sold all their belongings, entered a seminary and dedicated themselves to a life of faith and serving others through the Christian organization.

“What I’m going to miss here in Rochester is the opportunity to plan for the future,” Robert said. “It takes two to three years to build the trust, the relationships, the loyalty, and then by year four, the plane starts to take off. It’d be really nice to take things to the next level.”

Yet it is a truism of their work that tenures in the Salvation Army often don’t last long enough for leaders to witness the fruits of their work. Tenures typically last three to five years before officers are called to new pastures. Coincidentally, their assignment to Detroit will be a return to old stomping grounds where the couple first met.

Jerry Williams, a member of the organization’s advisory board, called them mission-driven leaders who “know their stuff” and aren't afraid to get their hands dirty working on behalf of clients.

“We’ve been so impressed with them. And we just hate to lose them. But yet, this is a wonderful opportunity,” Williams said.

The Rochester agency serves between 8,000 to 12,000 people annually, depending on the economic climate, through its various programs. It features a medical center, dental clinic and pharmacy.

Housing is central to its work, offering everything from rental eviction prevention to rapid rehousing to permanent support housing. It runs a daytime shelter for the homeless that offers meals, showers and change of clothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its mission extends into areas that many might not associate with its work. Through its collaboration with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, Rochester clients were given assistance in filing their tax returns. The help resulted in $2.5 million in tax returns to the area.

The couple didn’t join the Salvation Army until they were in their mid-30s. Lisa worked in advertising and marketing. Robert had his own business and worked in robotics. As his work transitioned from the drafting board to the computer, Robert found himself losing interest in the work.

They started attending a Salvation Army church and began volunteering. Robert got involved with a boys club in the army. One day, Robert returned home from work and turned on the TV to watch the news. He learned that a sister of one of the members of the boys club had murdered her parents. He never saw the kid again.

“I felt God tapped me on the shoulder, (telling me) ‘I don’t want you designing and building robots anymore. I want you to design and rebuild broken families,” Robert recalled.

At first, Lisa wasn’t too keen on the idea, having been raised by Salvation Army officers. She knew about the lifestyle and multiple moves such a lifestyle entailed.

“But eventually she came to her senses and said, ‘Let’s do it,’" he said.

This will be the sixth appointment for the couple. One thing that has sustained the two is the sense of adventure that the work engenders. Both find themselves dealing with every strata of society. One moment, Bob can be talking to the president of a large business, the next someone on the street will see his uniform and ask for help.

“I often say 99 out of 100 people have a Salvation Army story, whether they’ve been served by the Salvation Army or they helped serve it. It’s really humbling when you know about its reach," Robert said.