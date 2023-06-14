Rochester Public Schools addresses student performance, plans for the future, and the Minnesota Read Act

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools has taken a long, hard look at itself both in terms of where its students are academically, and also what it will take to get them where they need to be.

That was the focus of the School Board's study session on Tuesday, June 6. Over the course of more than three hours, the board looked at the statistics of student performance and its students' needs. The board also looked forward to what it can expect under the state of Minnesota's recently-approved Read Act.

"It lays bare the depth of work we have to do," Superintendent Kent Pekel said about a report from the University of Minnesota, which outlined the district's current status. "For reasons I do not understand, Rochester Public Schools for an extended period of time was not attentive to the academic mission of this district."

Student Support Systems

Kim Gibbons, director for the Center of Advanced Research and Educational Improvement at the University of Minnesota, presented to the Rochester School Board on both its current status and the work moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

After discussing Rochester's academic performance, Gibbons went on to talk about ways to address those findings through a concept known as "multi-tiered system of support." At its heart, the system she described applies to students across the board.

"It's an integrated and comprehensive framework that really helps to focus the alignment of systems within the district — those systems that are necessary for kids to make academic, behavioral and social success," Gibbons said. "It addresses support for all students, including students that might be labeled as gifted."

Gibbon's report looked at MCA testing data among peer groups through time. The percentage of third graders meeting or exceeding expectations on their reading MCAs was 56.1% in 2017-18. That percentage fell to 41.9% among those same students by the time they reached seventh-grade in 2021-22.

Similarly, the percentage of third graders meeting or exceeding expectations on their math MCAs in 2017-18 was 66.1%. That percentage fell to 30.4% among those same students by their seventh-grade year in 2021-22.

Graduation rates fell from 87% in 2018 to 84% in 2021, although they began to rebound in 2022.

The percentage of Rochester's students receiving special education services climbed from 15.6% in 2018-19 to 17.9% in 2022-23. In that last year, it surpassed the statewide average of 16.9% for the first time in that five-year period. Gibbons said that can be an indication that the school district is referring too many students for special education rather than helping them in ways they really need.

"When you see high rates of referral for special education, it's typically a warning bell that you don't have a good set of tiered supports — that special ed is the only way that people think that they can get help for students that have needs," Gibbons said. "The goal of this framework is to have a continuum of supports so that we're not just relying on special ed services to solve every problem."

The process of turning around a ship the size of Rochester Public Schools is no small task. It involves training and staff development and funding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efe Agbamu, RPS chief academic officer, speaks with the Rochester School Board on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, about the district's literacy goals.

Gibbons said the process of implementing the infrastructure and curriculum to accomplish the ultimate goal is a year years-long endeavor. Pekel described it as a "go-slow-to-go-fast approach."

"It's kind of the epitome of adaptive change," Gibbons said. "There's so many things that have to work together to produce the outcome."

The Read Act

Rochester Public Schools had already contracted with the University of Minnesota to develop the study on its student support systems before the state legislature approved the Read Act.

As it turns out, Gibbons is one of the players that is helping implement the legislation among school districts. That essentially has provided a sense of continuity between the process of looking at what the district needs to implement among its support systems and the implementation of new funding from the state.

In a nutshell, the Read Act aims to increase the literacy among students. Gibbons explained that there are 500,000 students statewide who aren't proficient in reading — enough to fill the U.S. Bank Stadium seven times.

"I can honestly say that when I saw the Read Act pass, I cried," Gibbons said.

School Board member Justin Cook emphasized the importance of the Read Act, and challenged the district's administration to add its student support systems as quickly as possible.

He reiterated the work will be crucial to closing the racial achievement gap. Earlier in the meeting, Gibbons explained that while Minnesota's ACT scores is the highest in the nation, it also has one of the largest achievement gaps between Black and white students. That gap is evident in Rochester's student population.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm so excited by this work," Cook said. "More than anything, this is why I ran for the school board."

Literacy in RPS

In addition to discussing Gibbon's report and the overview of the READ Act, the school board also heard a report from the district's own literacy leaders.

In addition to outlining their literacy plans for the upcoming year, the group presented a sample of its success among elementary students who were receiving additional reading support.

According to that sample, 48% of the students showed "aggressive growth," 18% showed "typical growth," 16% showed "modest growth," and 19% showed "flat growth."

Although it was just one mile marker along a long road of work ahead, Pekel indicated that it was a sign of good progress.

"These are some nice results," Pekel said. "This is what we'd like to see... this is quite promising."