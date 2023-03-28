99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester accessory-dwelling unit pilot program open for applications

Program seeks to promote options related to secondary housing structures in residential neighborhoods by providing assistance with fees.

Rochester city logo
By Staff reports
Today at 3:54 PM

ROCHESTER — A program offering up to $20,000 in support to cover city fees and indirect costs related to creating accessory-dwelling units in Rochester is accepting applications.

The pilot program designed to support building of ADU, sometimes known as granny flats, builds on the city's adoption of a new unified building code, which provides more flexibility for creating secondary housing on an existing residential lot.

“We are very excited for this pilot program and hope that community members review this opportunity and determine if it is a good fit for them," Rochester Community Development Director Irene Woodward said in a statement announcing plans to accept applications for the program. "While the dollars are limited, we anticipate that what we learn through this process will help as we move into the future.”

Under the program, all city fees and pre-development costs directly related to the development of an ADU are eligible for reimbursement. At this time, the city has allocated $60,000 to the program.

All fee reimbursements are subject to funding availability and are reviewed at the discretion of the Community Development Department. A review of the performance of the pilot program will be conducted once all the program funding has been used and a potential extension of the program with additional funding will be considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The constructed ADU can be attached or detached to existing structures on the property.

To be eligible for reimbursements in the program, the ADU must be located within the city limits or areas designated for near-term urban expansion on Rochester’s Growth Management Map .

Additionally, the ADU must meet standards outlined in the city’s Unified Development Code and adopted building codes.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Joe Ahlquist's Year in Photos 2021
Local
7 things to know about Rochester Public Library activity
March 28, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Riverland Community College logo
Local
Riverland focuses training more robotic technicians and drivers as demand for such jobs soars
March 28, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Potholes in Kasson
Local
Springtime has Answer Man thinking of you-know-what: potholes
March 28, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Rahmo Yussuf Salah
Local
Rochester parent charged for child ingesting fentanyl to be released if she follows chemical assessment
March 28, 2023 12:38 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Beasts and Basements
Arts and Entertainment
Creating heroes, one roll at a time
March 28, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Molly Dennis.JPG
Local
Molly Dennis censure investigation expected to start this week
March 28, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Scam graphic
Local
Rochester woman scammed out of over $1,800 in puppy scam
March 28, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson