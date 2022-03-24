Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 24
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester achieves distinction in financial reporting for 50th consecutive year

Recognition for 2020 financial reporting means the city has received the honor longer than any other Minnesota city.

rochester city logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 24, 2022 03:45 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – Five decades of financial reporting has earned Rochester a place in the record books.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2020.

It’s the 50th consecutive year Rochester has achieved this recognition, making it the longest of any city in Minnesota.

“To achieve this distinction once again, which totals 50 straight years, reflects a strong commitment by the city of Rochester and our teammates to fiscal management,” Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said in a statement announcing the recognition. “Rochester is in its own class, with no other community in the state of Minnesota having realized this achievement.”

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recognition is one of the pieces of data that bond rating organizations use to determine Rochester’s AAA bond rating, which provides a lower interest rate.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
What to read next
Ward and precinct map.jpg
Local
Rochester redistricting effort adds voting precincts with final approval
Completion of city ward map allows Olmsted County to move forward with remapping commissioner districts to balance populations in each.
March 24, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
JonesJarett.jpg
Members Only
Business
Area bank names new leader for the Rochester market
Winona-based Merchants Bank, recently promoted Jarett Jones to take on the role of market president for the Rochester area. He takes over from Dan Nistler, who retired in March.
March 24, 2022 02:09 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Structure fire graphic logo
Local
2,500 hogs killed in barn fire near Eyota
A passerby called for emergency responders around 3:35 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, to report a fire in the 11000 block of 55th Street Southeast in Eyota Township.
March 24, 2022 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Dexter - Mower County map.png
Local
Austin woman injured in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Dexter
The 31-year-old woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Thursday morning for non-life threatening injuries.
March 24, 2022 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe