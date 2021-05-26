Rochester adjusts mask protocols for city facilities

The City of Rochester is adjusting its COVID-19 safety protocols.

Starting Tuesday, masks will no longer be required inside city-operated facilities, with some exceptions.

Masks will continue to be required without exception by all in the Rochester Public Library’s Youth Services Area and in some Parks and Recreation youth programs, since children younger than 12 are unable to receive vaccinations.

Masks are also still required on Rochester Public Transit buses and in or around transit facilities, including stops and shelters. Additionally, occupancy on city buses will remain at 50 percent.

The bus company is bound by the federal Transportation Security Administration to require the use of face masks on public transportation.

On Monday, City Administrator Alison Zelms said the shift in protocols doesn’t mean all city functions will return to normal, since the city continues working under financial limitations designed to decrease costs through the pandemic.

She also said some offices are easier to fully open than others, and some will require added safety equipment since employees sit in close proximity to each other and all have not been able to be vaccinated.

“All of those things are a number of moving parts that we are working very closely on with each service area,” she said.

When visiting city facilities, unvaccinated people are being strongly encouraged to wear masks, as outlined in the Center of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Staff members and visitors are also encouraged to continue to practice social distancing.

It was a message Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis expressed as a goal for the entire community during Monday’s city council study session.

“What we do now does determine who lives and dies in our world,” she said, calling for continued mask usage by unvaccinated people and safe distancing practices throughout the city. “I really urge people to take this seriously and be safe.”

Social distancing practices are expected to be maintained at Rochester City Council meetings, which will limit the number of people in the room. Face coverings are not required. The meetings will continue to be available through public access channels and the rochestermn.gov website.

During Wednesday’s meeting of the city’s Ethical Practices Board, City Attorney Jason Loos said the changes in practices will allow volunteer boards and commissions to consider in-person meetings, if all members are vaccinated.

Until Gov. Tim Walz drops the state emergency related to the pandemic, city officials will continue to have the option to conduct meetings using online technology.

City staff acknowledged Wednesday that any individual who wishes to continue to wear a mask in city facilities is welcome to do so. Masks are on hand for anyone who is unvaccinated or needs one to visit a business that continues to require a face mask.