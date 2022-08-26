Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester and Winona schools partner for online learning

The partnership resulted from Winona Area Public Schools no longer offering its own online program.

WAPS RPS online
Winona Area Public Schools and RPS Online will partner this fall for online learning.
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
August 25, 2022 08:12 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The school districts of Rochester and Winona are partnering this fall for students who want to continue learning online rather than in a traditional classroom.

Per the agreement, Winona students will be able to take classes from RPS Online, the new Internet-based program Rochester Public Schools created in the wake of the pandemic.

ALSO READ
SPORTS-VIKINGS-RELEASE-PUNTER-JORDAN-BERRY-1-SP.jpg
Pro
Vikings release punter Jordan Berry, opening door for rookie Ryan Wright
With Berry gone, the Vikings re-signed cornerback Tye Smith, who was released Aug. 16.
August 25, 2022 08:02 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Children play ball in front of the Tchaikovsky State Opera and Ballet Theatre in Izhevsk
World
Ukraine nuclear plant escapes meltdown, Zelenskyy says; Moscow, Kyiv trade blame
Zelenskyy blamed shelling on Thursday by Russia's military for fires in the ash pits of a nearby coal power station that disconnected the reactor complex, Europe's largest such facility, from the power grid. He said back-up diesel generators ensured power supply and keep the plant safe.
August 25, 2022 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Tom Balmforth and Natalia Zinets / Reuters
Load More

"Our hope is to replicate this partnerships with other districts," said Brandon Macrafic, principal of RPS Online.

According to a press release, the partnership resulted from the fact that Winona Area Public Schools was no longer going to offer its own online program.

The partnership will represent a source of income for Rochester. According to the contract between the two districts, Winona will pay RPS $375 per student per semester class, or $2,250 for a full-time student.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contract also includes a "no recruitement" clause, saying that neither side will "affirmatively recruit any of the other party’s students who attend RPS Online School."

As of Wednesday, there were nine Winona students signed up for RPS Online this fall. An information sheet submitted to the Winona Area School Board indicated there were 24 students interested in the online program. Overall, RPS Online has 330 students registered for the fall so far.

Minnesota allows students to open enroll into school districts they don't live in. So, students living in Winona could have signed up for RPS Online anyway.

This agreement, however, allows both school districts to benefit. If a Winona student were to open enroll into Rochester, RPS would get the entirety of the state funding attached to that student.

"This allows us to provide the online learning opportunity to the student and the family, but it also allows Winona to keep a portion of that state aid," Macrafic said. "It allows the student and the family to remain connected to their home district."

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTERWINONA AREA
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Food Service Workers Picket
Business
UPDATED: Food service workers picket in front of Mayo Clinic
Union workers who prepare and serve food on Mayo Clinic campuses are picketing in downtown Rochester today in response to difficult contract negotiations with their employer, Morrison Healthcare.
August 25, 2022 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Untitled design (20).jpg
Business
Lake City Federal Bank announces merger with East Wisconsin Savings Bank
When the financial institutions merge, the Lake City Federal Bank will take the East Wisconsin name.
August 25, 2022 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Pine Island Log Cabin Home Front.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Rustic doesn't come cheap; Pine Island log cabin asking price just below $1 million
In need of a cabin and home rolled into one? This Pine Island property may just be the place for you to make your next home.
August 25, 2022 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
take5south.jpg
Business
National oil change brand to slide into the Med City with a pair of locations
Take 5 Oil Change, which is based in Louisiana, recently filed for Rochester permits to build two 1,750-square-foot facilities, one in the Shoppes on Maine area in the southeast quadrant and one near the Chateau Circle area in the northwest quadrant.
August 25, 2022 02:37 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger