Rochester announces start of beach and pool season

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s two public beaches will open Saturday, with the Silver Lake Pool opening June 3.

Soldiers Field Memorial Pool will be closed for the 2023 season while a new aquatics center is under construction, with plans to open for the 2024 season.

While access to the public beaches Foster-Arend Beach, 4051 River Road NE, and Cascade Lake Beach, 88 23rd Ave. SW, is free, daily fees apply at the Silver Lake Pool, 840 Seventh St. SE.

Daily pool fees are:



$5 for youth (2-17) - $5.00

$6 for adults (18+) - $6.00

Free for children under 2 years old

There is also an option to purchase 10 youth/adult tickets for $40.00. Season passes are also available for purchase on the Rochester Swim Club website The cost is $50 for individuals or $200 for families.

Open pool hours are slated from noon to 8 p.m. everyday with lifeguards on duty. .

ADVERTISEMENT

Foster-Arend Beach will also be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day, but no lifeguard is on duty at the beach.

Cascade Lake Beach will open daily from 6 a.m. to dusk through Labor Day, but no lifeguard is on duty at the beach.

In addition to the beaches and pool, the new Lincolnshire Splash Pad, 5276 Members Pkwy NW, is expected to open soon after Memorial Day weekend.