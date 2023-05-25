99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester announces start of beach and pool season

Beaches open this weekend, with Silver Lake Pool following a week later.

Foster Arend Beach
Foster Arend Beach and Cascade Lake Beach will open Saturday.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 8:58 AM

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s two public beaches will open Saturday, with the Silver Lake Pool opening June 3.

Soldiers Field Memorial Pool will be closed for the 2023 season while a new aquatics center is under construction, with plans to open for the 2024 season.

While access to the public beaches Foster-Arend Beach, 4051 River Road NE, and Cascade Lake Beach, 88 23rd Ave. SW, is free, daily fees apply at the Silver Lake Pool, 840 Seventh St. SE.

Daily pool fees are:

  • $5 for youth (2-17) - $5.00
  • $6 for adults (18+) - $6.00
  • Free for children under 2 years old

There is also an option to purchase 10 youth/adult tickets for $40.00. Season passes are also available for purchase on the Rochester Swim Club website The cost is $50 for individuals or $200 for families.
Open pool hours are slated from noon to 8 p.m. everyday with lifeguards on duty. .

ADVERTISEMENT

Foster-Arend Beach will also be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day, but no lifeguard is on duty at the beach.

Cascade Lake Beach will open daily from 6 a.m. to dusk through Labor Day, but no lifeguard is on duty at the beach.

In addition to the beaches and pool, the new Lincolnshire Splash Pad, 5276 Members Pkwy NW, is expected to open soon after Memorial Day weekend.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
63 Club
Business
Rochester's 63 Club offers a true dive bar atmosphere
May 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Hamernick's Flooring Solutions
Business
Hamernick's flooring to step into Rochester market with new showroom
May 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester City Council
Local
Rochester mayor vetoes plan to fund $50,000 open-gym pilot at local schools
May 24, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Preserve at Mayowood plat.jpg
Local
Proposed 129-home Mayowood development advancing with planning and zoning support
May 24, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_4539.jpg
Local
Rochester farmer gifts $250K to Ronald McDonald House in memory of his late wife
May 24, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
052621-BIG-NINE-GIRLS-TRACK-08064.jpg
Prep
Section One girls track-and-field honor rolls: 1AAA, 1AA and 1AA
May 24, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Darius Dwayne Pitchford
Local
Manslaughter charge added to Rochester man who declined care for son who later died
May 24, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson