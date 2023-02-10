99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester-area education leaders lobby state lawmakers for funding and other changes

Roughly 40 superintendents from throughout southeast Minnesota attended the education forum in Kasson.

IMG_6793.JPG
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks during an education forum with state legislators in Kasson on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
February 10, 2023 05:32 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

KASSON, Minn. — School districts large and small from throughout Southeast Minnesota had plenty to tell state lawmakers Friday morning during an education forum.

Over the course of more than three hours, area school officials described issues with inflation, unfunded mandates and staffing needs, among others. The districts ranged from Southland Public Schools, with a student population of barely more than 400, to Rochester, with a student population of more than 17,000.

"If you told leaders in the Pentagon, the CIA, that they had to plan to defeat China or protect the United States and you couldn't build inflation into their projections, they'd say you're undermining the mission and it's impossible," Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel testified during the forum.

Also Read
Man installing smoke detector
Local
Byron man sentenced to probation for taking explicit videos of woman with smoke detector spy camera
Kirk Douglas Booth, 62, of Byron, captured explicit videos of a woman from a fake smoke detector with a hidden camera. He was given 2 years probation and 80 hours of community service.
February 10, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
La Crescent man accused of raping disabled woman over several years
After the complaint was made to police, the man attempted to bribe the mother of the survivor with $10,000 to "drop the charges." The sexual assaults started when the woman was 13-years-old.
February 10, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
03 Discovery Square Parking Ramp
Local
Destination Medical Center survey points to need to raise awareness among firms seeking to expand, relocate
While the surveyed life-science executives were aware of Mayo Clinic, their knowledge of Rochester and DMC efforts lagged.
February 10, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Matt Hillmann, the superintendent of schools from Northfield, added to the inflation concerns, explaining that roughly 70% of public education funding comes from the state. And the state funding formula hasn't kept up with inflation has a lot of impact.

If the state's per-pupil funding formula had kept up with the consumer price index going back to 1990, Hillmann said, each district would get $1,605 more per student than they do today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on that estimate, Rochester Public Schools would be getting an additional $28.4 million a year if the funding formula had kept up with inflation.

Other local leaders addressed the lawmakers as well. Pine Island Superintendent Tammy Champa explained that the cost of passing a levy in her district is twice that which it would cost in neighboring Rochester.

IMG_6808.JPG
Pine Island Public Schools Superintendent Tammy Champa speaks during an education forum with state lawmakers on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

"You are in the midst of the lowest-funded districts in the state," said Champa, who went on to describe the process of passing a bond referendum in 2014. "The architect called me and told me there was a mistake, as he had never seen rates this high. There was no error ... billboards went up asking where grandma would live because it was simply too expensive for our taxpayers."

The event was hosted by the Southeast Service Cooperative. The panel of lawmakers included state Sens. Carla Nelson, Liz Boldon and Gene Dornink, as well as state Reps. Pam Altendorf, Duane Quam and Kristi Pursell.

IMG_6780.JPG
State Rep. Pam Altendorf, R-Red Wing, speaks during an education forum in Kasson on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Altendorf provided some counterpoints to the conversation about education funding, including the effort underway in the state capital to provide universal free meals to students. She said she would prefer to see that money go into districts' general funds so they could use it as they see fit.

"Absolutely, there is a need for some children who are falling through the cracks. And yet, that's going to be a problem down the road." she said. "What is going to happen in two years when the state of Minnesota does not have the surplus?"

Altendorf also expressed concern about the Legislature's family and medical leave bill, saying it will only become harder for schools to find staff if that legislation gets passed.

Mark Matuska, superintendent of Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools, which hosted the forum, responded to Altendorf.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are very engaged in this process," Matuska said. "We know what the effects will be on our school districts going forward."

IMG_6802.JPG
Stewartville Public Schools Superintendent Belinda Selfors speaks during an education forum in Kasson on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTERKASSON-MANTORVILLEPINE ISLAND
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
1d3644df6414f950622bdbf6c34730d5.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Dancing for the Arts preparing to hit the stage on April 15
The night of dancing pairs Rochester celebrity dancers with professional dancers from Dahl Dance to benefit youth arts education and public art program services.
February 10, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lawrence.jpg
Sports
Rochester soccer community reacts to the passing of icon Tom Lawrence
Tom Lawrence, one of the most active members ever in Rochester soccer, died last week at the age of 81. The community reacted with an outpouring of love and respect for him.
February 10, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: As 'COVID cavities' subside, dentists encourage 'good daily habits' for children
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 10, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Michael Sparacino.png
Local
Oh, deer! Retired Rochester doctor helps deer recover from vehicle collision
Michael Sparacino has helped dozens of people with this procedure but never a deer.
February 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell