Rochester-area education leaders lobby state lawmakers for funding and other changes

KASSON, Minn. — School districts large and small from throughout Southeast Minnesota had plenty to tell state lawmakers Friday morning during an education forum.

Over the course of more than three hours, area school officials described issues with inflation, unfunded mandates and staffing needs, among others. The districts ranged from Southland Public Schools, with a student population of barely more than 400, to Rochester, with a student population of more than 17,000.

"If you told leaders in the Pentagon, the CIA, that they had to plan to defeat China or protect the United States and you couldn't build inflation into their projections, they'd say you're undermining the mission and it's impossible," Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel testified during the forum.

Matt Hillmann, the superintendent of schools from Northfield, added to the inflation concerns, explaining that roughly 70% of public education funding comes from the state. And the state funding formula hasn't kept up with inflation has a lot of impact.

If the state's per-pupil funding formula had kept up with the consumer price index going back to 1990, Hillmann said, each district would get $1,605 more per student than they do today.

Based on that estimate, Rochester Public Schools would be getting an additional $28.4 million a year if the funding formula had kept up with inflation.

Other local leaders addressed the lawmakers as well. Pine Island Superintendent Tammy Champa explained that the cost of passing a levy in her district is twice that which it would cost in neighboring Rochester.

Pine Island Public Schools Superintendent Tammy Champa speaks during an education forum with state lawmakers on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

"You are in the midst of the lowest-funded districts in the state," said Champa, who went on to describe the process of passing a bond referendum in 2014. "The architect called me and told me there was a mistake, as he had never seen rates this high. There was no error ... billboards went up asking where grandma would live because it was simply too expensive for our taxpayers."

The event was hosted by the Southeast Service Cooperative. The panel of lawmakers included state Sens. Carla Nelson, Liz Boldon and Gene Dornink, as well as state Reps. Pam Altendorf, Duane Quam and Kristi Pursell.

State Rep. Pam Altendorf, R-Red Wing, speaks during an education forum in Kasson on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Altendorf provided some counterpoints to the conversation about education funding, including the effort underway in the state capital to provide universal free meals to students. She said she would prefer to see that money go into districts' general funds so they could use it as they see fit.

"Absolutely, there is a need for some children who are falling through the cracks. And yet, that's going to be a problem down the road." she said. "What is going to happen in two years when the state of Minnesota does not have the surplus?"

Altendorf also expressed concern about the Legislature's family and medical leave bill, saying it will only become harder for schools to find staff if that legislation gets passed.

Mark Matuska, superintendent of Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools, which hosted the forum, responded to Altendorf.

"We are very engaged in this process," Matuska said. "We know what the effects will be on our school districts going forward."