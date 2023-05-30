99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester area organizations receive $31,345 from People’s Energy Cooperative grants

Operation Round Up grants support charitable, educational, community and youth-related programs and events.

People's Energy Cooperative logo
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 3:14 PM

ORONOCO, Minn. — People’s Energy Cooperative Operation Round Up awarded 15 organizations in Southeast Minnesota with a total of $31,345 in grants.

Operation Round Up grants support charitable, educational, community and youth-related programs and events.

The program is funded through members who voluntarily round up their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar. Around 17,000 members participate in the program with an average of $6 donated per member each year, according to a statement from the People's Energy Cooperative.

Find more news important to you

The awardees include:

  • American Red Cross, Rochester: $1,300 for their Home Fire Program.
  • Camp Victory, Zumbro Falls: $2,800 for improvements of the slippery slide.
  • Dover-Eyota Eagle Wrestling Club: $2,500 for the purchase of a new wrestling mat.
  • Hiawatha Homes Foundation, Rochester: $2,500 for the purchase of slings and harnesses.
  • Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch, Stewartville: $2,500 to help with the purchase a new wireless thermostat system.
  • Kasson-Mantorville Early Childhood Special Education: $1,500 to develop a classroom sensory wall.
  • Lake City Fire Department: $2,500 to purchase life jackets for rescue crews.
  • Next Chapter Ministries, Rochester: $1,500 to develop a Little Legacies play space.
  • PEM Drama Booster Club, Plainview: $2,250 to help purchase hotstik stage lights.
  • Rochester Art Center: $350 for the SE MN High School Art Show.
  • Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Association: $3,395 to purchase an ice machine at the Rochester Softball Complex.
  • Stewartville Community Education Tiger Time: $2,500 for transportation costs for swimming lessons.
  • The Grace Foundation, Rochester: $250 to help purchase new student tables and seating.
  • Three Rivers Community Action, Zumbrota: $2,500 for their HART Volunteer Transportation Program.
  • Zumbro Valley Food Shelf, Zumbro Falls: $3,000 for the purchase of food.

The People's Energy Cooperative Board of Trustees reviews applications for funding on a quarterly basis. Applications are due June 20, 2023. Program guidelines and applications for Operation Round Up donations are available at peoplesenergy.coop/operation-round-up or by calling 507-367-7054 or 800-214-2694.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
National Eagle Center Fishing.JPG
Local
Summer fishing program begins June 8 at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha
May 30, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 28-June 3, 2023
May 30, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
William Ramon Fredrick Hawkins
Local
Rochester man charged in violent Olmsted County home invasion
May 30, 2023 11:08 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Prep
Lourdes' Veldic rises to his level and powerfully returns to state tennis tournament
May 30, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Prep
Photos: Section 1AA boys golf meet on May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Hair Battle: Peter Wegwerth vs Taylor Schepp
Arts and Entertainment
A hairy situation at Mayo Clinic's biochemical genetics laboratory
May 30, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Stewartville vs. Austin Girls Basketball Section 1AAA Championsh
Prep
Austin's Olivia Walsh 'going home' in choosing UM Crookston for college basketball
May 30, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff