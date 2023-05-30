Rochester area organizations receive $31,345 from People’s Energy Cooperative grants

ORONOCO, Minn. — People’s Energy Cooperative Operation Round Up awarded 15 organizations in Southeast Minnesota with a total of $31,345 in grants.

Operation Round Up grants support charitable, educational, community and youth-related programs and events.

The program is funded through members who voluntarily round up their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar. Around 17,000 members participate in the program with an average of $6 donated per member each year, according to a statement from the People's Energy Cooperative.

The awardees include:



American Red Cross, Rochester: $1,300 for their Home Fire Program.

$1,300 for their Home Fire Program. Camp Victory, Zumbro Falls: $2,800 for improvements of the slippery slide.

$2,800 for improvements of the slippery slide. Dover-Eyota Eagle Wrestling Club: $2,500 for the purchase of a new wrestling mat.

$2,500 for the purchase of a new wrestling mat. Hiawatha Homes Foundation, Rochester: $2,500 for the purchase of slings and harnesses.

$2,500 for the purchase of slings and harnesses. Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch, Stewartville: $2,500 to help with the purchase a new wireless thermostat system.

$2,500 to help with the purchase a new wireless thermostat system. Kasson-Mantorville Early Childhood Special Education: $1,500 to develop a classroom sensory wall.

$1,500 to develop a classroom sensory wall. Lake City Fire Department: $2,500 to purchase life jackets for rescue crews.

$2,500 to purchase life jackets for rescue crews. Next Chapter Ministries, Rochester: $1,500 to develop a Little Legacies play space.

$1,500 to develop a Little Legacies play space. PEM Drama Booster Club, Plainview: $2,250 to help purchase hotstik stage lights.

$2,250 to help purchase hotstik stage lights. Rochester Art Center: $350 for the SE MN High School Art Show.

$350 for the SE MN High School Art Show. Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Association: $3,395 to purchase an ice machine at the Rochester Softball Complex.

$3,395 to purchase an ice machine at the Rochester Softball Complex. Stewartville Community Education Tiger Time: $2,500 for transportation costs for swimming lessons.

$2,500 for transportation costs for swimming lessons. The Grace Foundation, Rochester: $250 to help purchase new student tables and seating.

$250 to help purchase new student tables and seating. Three Rivers Community Action, Zumbrota: $2,500 for their HART Volunteer Transportation Program.

$2,500 for their HART Volunteer Transportation Program. Zumbro Valley Food Shelf, Zumbro Falls: $3,000 for the purchase of food.

The People's Energy Cooperative Board of Trustees reviews applications for funding on a quarterly basis. Applications are due June 20, 2023. Program guidelines and applications for Operation Round Up donations are available at peoplesenergy.coop/operation-round-up or by calling 507-367-7054 or 800-214-2694.