Rochester area organizations receive $475,000 in Otto Bremer grants

ROCHESTER — Seven area organizations received a total of $475,000 from the Otto Bremer Trust.

The Otto Bremer Trust, based in St. Paul, awarded 130 grants to organizations in Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin for a total of $9,265,639 this grant cycle. In Southeast Minnesota, seven area organizations received grants that will support those communities through various programs.

Grant projects in the area include:



NAMI Southeast Minnesota in Rochester: $50,000 for general operations to improve the mental health of individuals and families across Southeast Minnesota.

Ronald McDonald House in Rochester: $150,000 for general operations to provide a home away from home for families seeking medical treatment for their critically ill children.

Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity in Rochester: $80,000 to build and preserve affordable housing for low-income households by strengthening organizational capacity and technology infrastructure.

Great River Homes Inc in Wabasha: $50,000 for general operations to provide quality person-centered services for people with disabilities in Wabasha County.

Habitat for Humanity in Winona: $60,000 for general operations to provide affordable housing for low-income households and home repairs to improve safety for seniors in Winona County.

Let's Smile, Inc. in Owatonna: $35,000 for general operations to improve access to oral health care and increase oral health awareness for underserved children in southeastern Minnesota.

United Way of Steele County in Owatonna: $50,000 for general operations to develop strategic community solutions and partnerships to improve the quality of life in Steele County.

For more information on applying for grants, visit the Otto Bremer Trust website.