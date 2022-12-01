SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Rochester area organizations receive $475,000 in Otto Bremer grants

The seven organizations will utilize the funds to support mental health, families, seniors, people with disabilities, low-income households and oral health care in Southeast Minnesota.

By Staff reports
December 01, 2022 12:50 PM
ROCHESTER — Seven area organizations received a total of $475,000 from the Otto Bremer Trust.

The Otto Bremer Trust, based in St. Paul, awarded 130 grants to organizations in Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin for a total of $9,265,639 this grant cycle. In Southeast Minnesota, seven area organizations received grants that will support those communities through various programs.

Grant projects in the area include:

  • NAMI Southeast Minnesota in Rochester: $50,000 for general operations to improve the mental health of individuals and families across Southeast Minnesota.
  • Ronald McDonald House in Rochester: $150,000 for general operations to provide a home away from home for families seeking medical treatment for their critically ill children.
  • Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity in Rochester: $80,000 to build and preserve affordable housing for low-income households by strengthening organizational capacity and technology infrastructure.
  • Great River Homes Inc in Wabasha: $50,000 for general operations to provide quality person-centered services for people with disabilities in Wabasha County.
  • Habitat for Humanity in Winona: $60,000 for general operations to provide affordable housing for low-income households and home repairs to improve safety for seniors in Winona County.
  • Let's Smile, Inc. in Owatonna: $35,000 for general operations to improve access to oral health care and increase oral health awareness for underserved children in southeastern Minnesota.
  • United Way of Steele County in Owatonna: $50,000 for general operations to develop strategic community solutions and partnerships to improve the quality of life in Steele County.

For more information on applying for grants, visit the Otto Bremer Trust website.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
