Rochester area senior housing report highlights concerns

A report from the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing highlights concerns related to senior housing.

The Senior Housing Community Co-Design Project Report released Tuesday is available at https://rochesterarea.org/initiatives/housingcoalition/ .

The report highlights results from the 2021 community research and coalition efforts to create senior housing in Rochester and the surrounding area.

“While we didn’t focus solely on affordable senior housing, affordability nonetheless rose to be the No. 1 barrier mentioned by co-designers and community respondents,” said Jeremy Emmi, housing director at the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing. “This reinforces the strong need our community has for more affordable housing, including in various types of senior housing.”

The community co-design research process progressed through 2021 with a core group of nine community members, each with varied experiences in greater Rochester.

The co-designers took an active role interviewing dozens of fellow community members and reporting feedback on several topics related to housing.

The results, laid out in the report, show that senior housing is inextricably linked to topics including affordability, community, dignity, accessibility, both physical and mental health, and life transitions. The co-designers also identified gaps in knowledge that are barriers to many seniors’ ability to make informed decisions on housing choices.

In 2022, the coalition reports it plans to continue research on senior housing, based on questions and feedback from community members, and to take action to address barriers to senior housing options in greater Rochester.

The coalition, which includes the city of Rochester, Olmsted County, Mayo Clinic, the Rochester Area Foundation and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, has more than $15 million committed funding a variety of affordable housing efforts.