Rochester area students compete at the Minnesota State Chess Association tournament

ST. PAUL — Three Rochester Area Scholastic Chess League clubs entered teams that placed and several students won individual trophies at the Minnesota State Chess Association 2023 K-12 Scholastic Tournament March 4-5.

The MSCA K-12 Scholastic is the culminating event which follows the RASCL chess season. The tournament was held at the University of St. Thomas where approximately 120 high school students on a dozen teams competed. The total field included more than 250 competitors with primary, elementary, and middle school divisions as well. Washington Elementary fifth-grader Wilson Wang placed fourth in the K-5 division.

Century High School was the top RASCL team and its point total gave the school fourth place. Byron placed seventh, while Lourdes followed at eighth.

Trophies were given to the top 15 with under-1200 U.S. Chess Federation rating. Lourdes Jack Nelson was 12th and teammate Joseph Bell placed fourth. Byron’s Noah Amundson was fifth and Caleb Devilbiss seventh.

Prior to the MSCA competition, the 23rd annual City Cup tournament was held at Century High school on Feb. 18. In that tournament Century, the regular season champion with a 5-1 record was the top seed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century defeated Byron in the semi-final while Lourdes passed Mayo. Lourdes then defeated Century to reclaim the coveted City Cup. This was Lourdes' eighth time as City Cup Champion, and its fifth time in the last eight years.

There was a concurrent Swiss Style Junior Varsity City Cup Tournament of four rounds with players mainly in middle and high school, including a new team from the Rochester STEM Academy. The top six finishers from first to sixth were Sam Blocksome (4 points), David Atwell (3.5), Elijan Nhean–Prom (3.5), Andy Ott (3.0), Ryder Selnes (3.0) and Noah Stanslaski (3.0). The John Marshall junior varsity team took first place with a team score (total of the top four players) of 12.0.

The RASCL 2023 Top Five Varsity players based on points attained from regular season games in Jacob Arroyo (Lourdes), Jayan Jaychandran (Century), Ethan Zhang (Century), Nolan Schnaedter (Century) and Isaac Ahn (Mayo) tied with Jack Nelson (Lourdes) for fifth.

The RASCL “All League Team” which has one player from each school nominated by the coach are Jayan Jaychandran (Century), Cole Haefner (Lourdes), Isaac Ahn (Mayo) and Cole Larson (Byron).

Lourdes chess coach Dennis Mays was named the 2023 RASCL Coach of the Year.