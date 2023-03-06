99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester area students compete at the Minnesota State Chess Association tournament

Century High School was the top Rochester Area Scholastic Chess League team and their point total gave them fourth place during the Minnesota State Chess Association tournament.

Chess Club
Among other teams competing on March 4-5, 2023, the Rochester Area Scholastic Chess League “All League Team” included Jayan Jaychandran from Century High School, Cole Haefner of Lourdes High School, Isaac Ahn of Mayo High School and Cole Larson of Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
March 06, 2023 04:35 PM

ST. PAUL — Three Rochester Area Scholastic Chess League clubs entered teams that placed and several students won individual trophies at the Minnesota State Chess Association 2023 K-12 Scholastic Tournament March 4-5.

The MSCA K-12 Scholastic is the culminating event which follows the RASCL chess season. The tournament was held at the University of St. Thomas where approximately 120 high school students on a dozen teams competed. The total field included more than 250 competitors with primary, elementary, and middle school divisions as well. Washington Elementary fifth-grader Wilson Wang placed fourth in the K-5 division.

Century High School was the top RASCL team and its point total gave the school fourth place. Byron placed seventh, while Lourdes followed at eighth.

Also Read
Austin Joseph Fisher
Local
Cannon Falls man sentenced to one year in jail for serial sex assaults in Olmsted County
A party house in Stewartville was the site of several sexual assaults against female juveniles in 2021. The perpetrator has been sentenced to a year in jail and 10 years of probation.
March 06, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Lake Pepin Ice Rescue.jpeg
Local
9 rescued from Lake Pepin on Sunday with 'extremely dangerous' ice conditions
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office advises no motorized vehicles should be driven onto the ice and extreme caution should be used if venturing on the ice.
March 06, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Gavel
Local
Cannon Falls man avoids jail time for drunk driving crash that broke passenger's back
Brandon William Jenson, 25, of Cannon Falls, lost control of his vehicle and hit the "Welcome to Cannon Falls" sign causing his car to roll multiple times.
March 06, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Trophies were given to the top 15 with under-1200 U.S. Chess Federation rating. Lourdes Jack Nelson was 12th and teammate Joseph Bell placed fourth. Byron’s Noah Amundson was fifth and Caleb Devilbiss seventh.

Prior to the MSCA competition, the 23rd annual City Cup tournament was held at Century High school on Feb. 18. In that tournament Century, the regular season champion with a 5-1 record was the top seed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century defeated Byron in the semi-final while Lourdes passed Mayo. Lourdes then defeated Century to reclaim the coveted City Cup. This was Lourdes' eighth time as City Cup Champion, and its fifth time in the last eight years.

There was a concurrent Swiss Style Junior Varsity City Cup Tournament of four rounds with players mainly in middle and high school, including a new team from the Rochester STEM Academy. The top six finishers from first to sixth were Sam Blocksome (4 points), David Atwell (3.5), Elijan Nhean–Prom (3.5), Andy Ott (3.0), Ryder Selnes (3.0) and Noah Stanslaski (3.0). The John Marshall junior varsity team took first place with a team score (total of the top four players) of 12.0.

The RASCL 2023 Top Five Varsity players based on points attained from regular season games in Jacob Arroyo (Lourdes), Jayan Jaychandran (Century), Ethan Zhang (Century), Nolan Schnaedter (Century) and Isaac Ahn (Mayo) tied with Jack Nelson (Lourdes) for fifth.

The RASCL “All League Team” which has one player from each school nominated by the coach are Jayan Jaychandran (Century), Cole Haefner (Lourdes), Isaac Ahn (Mayo) and Cole Larson (Byron).

Lourdes chess coach Dennis Mays was named the 2023 RASCL Coach of the Year.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
unnamed.jpg
Local
Olmsted County GOP to unveil new leadership and new vision at rally to be held Tuesday
March 06, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
OCSO - DEATH INVESTIGATION.png
Local
Second inmate this year dies in Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
March 06, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Byron STEM
Local
Byron Middle School seeks donations for school project
March 06, 2023 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Maple Run Beer Mile
Arts and Entertainment
Forager Brewery's Maple Run featured beer before, during and after the race
March 06, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Women's Foil Team Award.jpg
Sports
Rochester fencing teams bring home state championship wins
March 06, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Kevin Arthur Humfeld
Local
La Crescent man charged with raping juvenile under 16 years old
March 06, 2023 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Vaughn photo 1.jpg
College
St. Charles grad and epic scorer Kooper Vaughn rounding out his game at Saint John's
March 06, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff