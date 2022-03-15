Rochester-area students place in Minnesota state chess championship

ST. PAUL — Four Rochester-area chess players placed in the Minnesota State Chess Association K-12 State Championships held at the University of St. Thomas this past weekend.

Two-hundred students from 70 elementary, middle and high schools participated in the tournament. The tournament was divided by grade level and player "rating" that is determined by the United States Chess Federation.

Here are the following students who placed:



Caleb Devilbiss, of Byron High School, placed 13th in the 9-12 division and under 1200 section. David Atwell, an eighth-grader at Rochester Central Lutheran School, tied for tenth place in the K-8 division.

Trophies for the Minnesota High School Chess League (MSCL) were also given out. Mayo High School received the 2022 Championship trophy while Mayo senior Alex Lee took the First Place Alternate Award and Mayo senior Robert Lanpher took the First Place Board Four trophy.

Awards were also presented for the 2021 MSCL season since there were no in-person events in 2021. Lourdes High School received the First Place Tier II Playoff trophy while Century High School received the First Place Tier IV Playoff trophy.