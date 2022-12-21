SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester area teachers nominated for STEM award

This award is presented by Southeast Service Cooperative’s STEM Forward program.

Education school stock photo
By Staff reports
December 21, 2022 02:38 PM
ROCHESTER — Thirteen southeast Minnesota educators were nominated for the 2022-23 Outstanding Educator Award hosted by STEM Forward (formerly RAMSP). The organization recognizes K-12 professionals who strive toward the highest levels of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) excellence within their schools and community, with a focus on initiative and continuous improvement in every aspect of their work, according to a press release.

The release said Outstanding Educator recipients foster high achievement in K-12 students, exhibit leadership and support for continuous improvement, promote STEM careers, and demonstrate collaboration among K-12 schools, businesses, and post-secondary education.

This year’s nominees are:

  • Bonn Clayton, Rochester Public Schools.
  • Katie Donlin, Jacob Findlay, Jordan Lee, Marcus Leloux, Jeremy Daggett; Byron Public Schools.
  • Stephanie Foss, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools.
  • Beth Hamilton, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf.
  • Lisa Lage, Jessica Stanley, Ryan Stanley; Austin Public Schools.
  • Gregory Sullivan, Owatonna Public Schools.
  • Amanda Thompson, Cannon Falls Public Schools.

This award is presented by Southeast Service Cooperative’s STEM Forward program. STEM Forward is a collaborative group of southeast Minnesota K-12 school districts, post-secondary partners, and community businesses including IBM, Mayo Clinic, The Hormel Institute and Workforce Development Inc,, which work together to promote STEM excellence in K-12 schools.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
