Rochester area teachers nominated for STEM award

ROCHESTER — Thirteen southeast Minnesota educators were nominated for the 2022-23 Outstanding Educator Award hosted by STEM Forward (formerly RAMSP). The organization recognizes K-12 professionals who strive toward the highest levels of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) excellence within their schools and community, with a focus on initiative and continuous improvement in every aspect of their work, according to a press release.

The release said Outstanding Educator recipients foster high achievement in K-12 students, exhibit leadership and support for continuous improvement, promote STEM careers, and demonstrate collaboration among K-12 schools, businesses, and post-secondary education.

This year’s nominees are:



Bonn Clayton, Rochester Public Schools.

Katie Donlin, Jacob Findlay, Jordan Lee, Marcus Leloux, Jeremy Daggett; Byron Public Schools.

Stephanie Foss, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools.

Beth Hamilton, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf.

Lisa Lage, Jessica Stanley, Ryan Stanley; Austin Public Schools.

Gregory Sullivan, Owatonna Public Schools.

Amanda Thompson, Cannon Falls Public Schools.

This award is presented by Southeast Service Cooperative’s STEM Forward program. STEM Forward is a collaborative group of southeast Minnesota K-12 school districts, post-secondary partners, and community businesses including IBM, Mayo Clinic, The Hormel Institute and Workforce Development Inc,, which work together to promote STEM excellence in K-12 schools.