Rochester artist's 'Wakefield' is set to add to Peace Plaza experience

ROCHESTER — The latest Peace Plaza art installation is six years in the making.

“Wakefield,” by Rochester artist Eric Anderson, has its origins in a 2016 event designed to envision possibilities for Destination Medical Center’s Heart of the City subdistrict.

Eric and Rose Anderson work on defusing panels for The Artery, which will feature colored lights to signify health events happening in Rochester’s health care institutions. The display will be featured under the overhang near the Third Street parking ramp.

On Monday, the public art installation will be introduced as a permanent feature alongside Charles Eugene Gagnon’s " Peace Fountain " and work by other internationally known artists .

However, unlike the silver “A Not So Private Sky” sculpture by Chicago artist Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle or the words etched into the “Song for Water” pavers designed by Columbus, Ohio, artist Ann Hamilton, Anderson’s “Wakefield” will only make an appearance at key events.

“When it’s not active, it won’t be visible,” Anderson said of the installation that will emit fog and light from the scrim pool in Peace Plaza.

The fog is triggered by a birth or death at one of Mayo Clinic’s Rochester hospitals.

Anderson said the goal is to elicit thoughts about how the bookends of life are experienced.

“It’s about being present and reminding us where we are in life,” he said.

It’s a scaled-down design of his initial proposal, which started as a proposed orb that would change color based on up to seven potential medical events recorded at Mayo Clinic.

“We realized that was creating confusion, but more than that it was politicizing specific events over others and that really distracted from being in the moment,” he said, explaining why the new plan doesn’t distinguish between a birth or death trigger.

In the weeks leading up to the official introduction, Anderson has been working to determine how much fog should be released with each event, which can happen 20 to 30 times a day, with most activation connected to births.

Fog from "Wakefield" is released in Peace Plaza during a test of the new art installation. Photo contributed by Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency

He said the goal is to make it something that will draw attention without being too disruptive for people in the plaza.

An early test sent fog billowing over seating by the scrim pool, while later emissions were barely noticeable wisps. He’s aiming for a middle ground.

Regardless of final calculation, Anderson said time of day, wind and other factors will affect what people see.

“Each time you are down there, you are going to experience it a little differently,” he said, noting the lights will only be visible when the sun goes down.

The entire system will be able to be shut down, if needed for a Peace Plaza event, and it will be inactive during the winter, when Peace Fountain is shut off.

While the artwork is a mix of concept and technology, Anderson said he’s proud that collaborative efforts have helped keep the computer system and infrastructure hidden under the plaza and in the nearby Chateau Theatre.

Rochester artist Eric Anderson, left, and Kraus Anderson project manager Charlie Sweeney look at settings for "Wakefield" on Wednesday, May 11m 2022. The computer installed in the Chateau Theatre controls how long the fog is released after receiving signals from Mayo Clinic, following a birth or death in one of its Rochester hospitals. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

The official launch of “Wakefield” is set for noon Monday, making it the third of five public art projects to be finalized as part of the first phase of the DMC Heart of the City renovation project.

The new work accounts for $150,000 of the $3 million public art budget for the renovations that include Peace Plaza and two blocks of First Avenue Southwest,

A reinstallation of “Peace Fountain,” which cost $51,000, was unveiled in November, and “Not So Private Sky,” which cost $520,000 to create and install, was unveiled.

“Song for Water,” which cost $735,000 to create and install, is in place but Jamie Rothe, community engagement and experience director for DMC’s Economic Development Agency, said an official launch has yet to be scheduled.

“Voice Canopy,” a lighting project by Montréal, Québec, artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, which was budgeted at approximately $1 million, but is being reworked due to supply issues, is expected to be installed at the end of the summer, Rothe said.

The “Wakefield” unveiling is ahead of a planned commemoration of Peace Plaza at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, which will include remarks from DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and be followed by a community celebration from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.