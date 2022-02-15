SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy adds middle school program, will move to bigger building

The move increase the amount of space available to the school from approximately 16,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet.

Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy
Art teacher Liz Lee looks on as first-grader Maxwell Bakri works on a super hero drawing Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy is adding a middle school program and moving to a larger facility.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Jordan Shearer
February 15, 2022 04:14 PM
ROCHESTER — In the coming years, local families will have one more option for where to educate their middle school-aged children.

The Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy recently announced that it will move to a larger facility and add a middle school program to its offerings.

“We recognize that in Rochester there are challenges to the educational environment right now,” said Allison Matthews, co-chair of the school’s board of directors. “It’s a moment when the Rochester community is looking for another middle school.”

The private school now on Skyline Drive, just off U.S. Highway 52, has about 150 students up through the fifth grade. Even without the addition of the middle grades, the small school community was beginning to feel a little “pinched” in its current space.

That won’t be an issue at the new facility. The move will increase the school's space from about 16,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet. The school’s new home is the former location of the Minnesota School of Business, 2521 Pennington Drive. NW.

Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy
Kindergartners work on a project Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy is adding a middle school program and moving to a larger facility.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Although the school is growing, it still sees itself as providing another option for families that may be looking for a smaller environment.

“I think having more options really benefits the kids,” co-chair Lindsay Warner said. “There are kids who thrive in big public schools and there are kids who thrive in smaller schools. And so we just want to be another option.”

The school will begin moving into its new facility in July and be out of its current facility by the end of August.

Rochester School Board
Local
Live: Rochester School Board to discuss School Resource Officer contract and memorandum of understanding
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board study session.
February 15, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester Public Schools
Local
Rochester Public Schools drops contact tracing for most grades
The district will continue contract tracing for students in PreK, due to the unavailability of vaccines among that age group.
February 14, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
021021.N.RPB.koster.jpg
Members Only
Local
ACT participation dips, but Rochester has strong turnout
In 2021, approximately 85% of graduating seniors took the test, down from 95% in 2020 and 98% in 2019.
February 14, 2022 07:40 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
The new middle school program will be added in stages rather than all at once. It will start by adding sixth grade for this year's fifth-graders. The year after that, seventh grade, followed by an eighth grade the year after that.

The school, which was started in 2007, is based on the International Baccalaureate curriculum, which is “centered on student inquiry and global-mindedness,” according to the school’s website.

“With so many people in Rochester coming from a diverse range of communities, it’s something that a lot of them come looking for specifically,” Matthews said.

Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy
1/8: A kindergartner works on a project Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy is adding a middle school program and moving to a larger facility.
Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy
2/8: Kindergartner Linnea MacDonald works on a project Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy is adding a middle school program and moving to a larger facility.
Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy
3/8: Kindergartner Sophia Wong Kee Song works on a project Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy is adding a middle school program and moving to a larger facility.
Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy
4/8: Second-grade teacher Julia Schulz asks a question about Galileo on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy is adding a middle school program and moving to a larger facility.
Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy
5/8: Fourth-grade teacher Ben Olson speaks to the students about their mystery writing assignment on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy is adding a middle school program and moving to a larger facility.
Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy
6/8: Fourth-grade teacher Ben Olson hands out classwork to the students on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy is adding a middle school program and moving to a larger facility.
Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy
7/8: First-grader Maxwell Bakri works on a super hero drawing Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy is adding a middle school program and moving to a larger facility.
Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy
8/8:  A sign is pictured in the lobby Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy is adding a middle school program and moving to a larger facility.

Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy
The Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy is moving to a new location, shown in this rendering. It is the former facility of the Minnesota School of Business.
Contributed / Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy

