Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy adds middle school program, will move to bigger building

ROCHESTER — In the coming years, local families will have one more option for where to educate their middle school-aged children.

The Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy recently announced that it will move to a larger facility and add a middle school program to its offerings.

“We recognize that in Rochester there are challenges to the educational environment right now,” said Allison Matthews, co-chair of the school’s board of directors. “It’s a moment when the Rochester community is looking for another middle school.”

The private school now on Skyline Drive, just off U.S. Highway 52, has about 150 students up through the fifth grade. Even without the addition of the middle grades, the small school community was beginning to feel a little “pinched” in its current space.

That won’t be an issue at the new facility. The move will increase the school's space from about 16,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet. The school’s new home is the former location of the Minnesota School of Business, 2521 Pennington Drive. NW.

Kindergartners work on a project Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy is adding a middle school program and moving to a larger facility. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Although the school is growing, it still sees itself as providing another option for families that may be looking for a smaller environment.

“I think having more options really benefits the kids,” co-chair Lindsay Warner said. “There are kids who thrive in big public schools and there are kids who thrive in smaller schools. And so we just want to be another option.”

The school will begin moving into its new facility in July and be out of its current facility by the end of August.

The new middle school program will be added in stages rather than all at once. It will start by adding sixth grade for this year's fifth-graders. The year after that, seventh grade, followed by an eighth grade the year after that.

The school, which was started in 2007, is based on the International Baccalaureate curriculum, which is “centered on student inquiry and global-mindedness,” according to the school’s website.

“With so many people in Rochester coming from a diverse range of communities, it’s something that a lot of them come looking for specifically,” Matthews said.

