Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy welcomes sixth-graders for first time as it settles into its new building

ROCHESTER — Jamie Pfister wanted her son to be able to stay at the Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy even after he entered the sixth grade. Her wish came true.

This year, he is among the first class of middle school students to be able to study at the school. RASA's expansion of its grades has coincided with the school settling into a new building. Both of those changes — the addition of a middle school and the move to a new location — have converged to create a new era for the relatively young school in Rochester.

"This is our first permanent home," RASA board member Elaine Stageberg said. "We have all this space to expand."

It's rolling out the middle school program in stages, starting with last year's class of fifth-graders who are now the first group of sixth-grade students. Next year, those same students will open the school's seventh-grade class, followed by the eighth grade after that.

RASA is now located in the former Minnesota School of Business, just off U.S. Highway 52 between 41st Street and 55th Street Northwest. It moved into the new building in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

They made some changes. They tore up carpets and painted walls and polished concrete floors. They also added a playground to the building's 5 acres of property.

As large as the new location is, the school leadership is also considering the possibility of adding on to it in years to come, such as to give students an actual gymnasium.

RASA advertises itself as a school providing "individualized education emphasizing the arts and sciences." It uses the International Baccalaureate curriculum "centered on student inquiry and global-mindedness."

"(We're) learning about things that are happening in the world," Principal Nicholas Doyle said. "Not only how it affects our kids here in Rochester, but also how it maybe affects a kid in South America or how it affects a kid in Asia."

Preschooler Arolyn Garcia spends some time coloring while at the Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

All students at the school take two foreign languages: Spanish and French.

Pfister said that individualized experience and the focus on a global worldview were two of the reasons why she chose the school for her son.

"He loves world languages. He loves travel," Pfister said.

Prior to moving to its new location, the school had been operating out of the Congregational Church at 974 Skyline Drive SW. In making the move, the school more than doubled its space from 16,000 to 40,000 square feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from having enough room for the middle school program, the new location has also added more space for younger students who were starting to feel a little cramped in their old location.

Now, the school has a dedicated music room and a full-time music teacher. The school has an actual library, whereas students had to sacrifice their windowless library at the old building to be used as another classroom. The school also hired a school nurse.

Even the simple fact that the building now features wide hallways and a dedicated space for students to hang their coats has been a game changer.

There had been some demand for a middle school program at RASA for some time leading up to the actual addition. Stageberg said there were a number of things that ultimately brought it into fruition.

The school already needed more space just with its growing elementary program. On top of that, there were a number of changes happening in the broader education community, such as the closing of Friedell Middle School and the lingering effects of COVID.

"All that was happening at the same time," Stageberg said. "It all just kind of came together this academic year."

