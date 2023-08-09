Rochester asking for input on proposed zoning map changes

ROCHESTER — Public input is being sought related to planned updates to Rochester's zoning map.

The city's Community Development Department is hosting two open house events for community members, property owners and developers to ask questions and provide feedback on the proposed zoning changes.

The in-person open house events will be held at 125 Live, 125 Elton Hills Drive NW. Times are:



11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24

No formal presentations are planned at the events.

An interactive map of proposed zoning changes is available at tinyurl.com/mr34jx8r. It allows the user to toggle between existing land use, existing zoning, parcels that had a land use that didn’t conform with its zoning, and the parcels that Community Development recommends a zoning change.

The zoning map update evaluated three criteria:



Current properties whose zoning district doesn’t conform with the underlying land use.

City Council direction to review the Transit Oriented Development Zoning Districts

City Council direction to review the Current placement of R2X

Since 2014, the city has been updating its plans and ordinances to guide the city’s future growth, promote a common vision for future development based on community values and priorities, establish a framework for future decision-making, and encourage efficient and fiscally responsible use of public resources, facilities, and infrastructure.

The updates have included the city’s Comprehensive Plan, the creation of the TOD and R2x zoning districts, and the creation of the Unified Development Code. This zoning map project is considered the next step in guiding Rochester’s growth.