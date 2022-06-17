SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester author's book receives national award

More than 2,700 entries were submitted in 55 categories for the 2021 competition.

Harriet Hodgson.png
Harriet Hodgson's "Grief Doodling: Bringing Back Your Smiles" book cover.
Contributed
By Staff reports
June 17, 2022 08:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Harriet Hodgson, a Rochester author, has been named a 2021 INDIES Book of the Awards Winner for her book "Grief Doodling: Bringing Back Your Smiles."

The awards are given by Foreword Reviews, a book review journal focusing on independently published books. The INDIES Awards recognize the best books published in 2021 by small, independent and university presses, as well as self-published authors. More than 2,700 entries were submitted in 55 categories for the 2021 competition.

Foreword’s editors chose the finalists, and the titles were mailed to individual librarians and booksellers charged with picking gold, silver, bronze, and honorable mention winners.

“I’m thrilled to receive the Bronze Award for 'Grief Doodling: Bringing Back Your Smiles,'” Hodgson said. “I hope it helps bereaved people of all ages.”

Related Topics: ROCHESTERPEOPLE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Scam graphic
Local
Rochester man scammed out of $9K by fraudster pretending to be Rochester police
The Rochester Police Department does not call people to demand they pay fines in gift cards.
June 17, 2022 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
image0 (8).jpeg
Local
Scotch Prairie Farms host a family farm night for the Wabasha community
After not being able to hold the annual event due to the pandemic, Scotch Prairie Farms brought back Family Night on the Farm for Wabasha County.
June 17, 2022 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: A new Hilton hotel is in downtown Rochester's future
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
June 17, 2022 07:21 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 12-18, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link