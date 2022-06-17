Rochester author's book receives national award

ROCHESTER — Harriet Hodgson, a Rochester author, has been named a 2021 INDIES Book of the Awards Winner for her book "Grief Doodling: Bringing Back Your Smiles."

The awards are given by Foreword Reviews, a book review journal focusing on independently published books. The INDIES Awards recognize the best books published in 2021 by small, independent and university presses, as well as self-published authors. More than 2,700 entries were submitted in 55 categories for the 2021 competition.

Foreword’s editors chose the finalists, and the titles were mailed to individual librarians and booksellers charged with picking gold, silver, bronze, and honorable mention winners.

“I’m thrilled to receive the Bronze Award for 'Grief Doodling: Bringing Back Your Smiles,'” Hodgson said. “I hope it helps bereaved people of all ages.”