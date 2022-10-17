We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester auto dealer accused of skirting tax laws

Safaa Fadhil Zamil Al Janabi, 41, owner of Rochester Auto Mall, allegedly had a scheme to underreport the sales tax of sold vehicles to the state. He's now facing 10 felonies in Olmsted County District Court.

Gavel court crime stock
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 17, 2022 01:53 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The owner of Rochester Auto Mall has been charged in Olmsted County District Court with 10 counts of failing to pay vehicle taxes collected from buyers, according to charges filed last week.

Safaa Fadhil Zamil Al Janabi, 41, of Rochester, allegedly had a scheme to underreport the sales tax of sold vehicles to the state. He's scheduled to appear in court Nov. 23, 2022.

Also Read
Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building Topping Off
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic tops off its new futuristic research building in downtown Rochester
Mayo Clinic executives and city officials signed the final steel beam of the under-construction Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building on Monday. The new 11-story research center is being built on the corner of Third Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest.
October 17, 2022 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ellison campaign stop 046.JPG
Local
Ellison campaigns on abortion rights in Rochester stop
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is vying for a second term, said his GOP opponent Jim Schultz would use the office to restrict abortion access.
October 17, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed

"As part of the scheme, Al Janabi under reported the purchase price of the motor vehicle by declaring a significantly reduced sale price. Al Janabi would also falsely increase the trade‐in value when transferring the title. In some sales, Al Janabi would both under report the purchase price and falsely increase the trade in value when transferring the title. These fraudulent actions reduce the amount of sales tax being remitted to the State of Minnesota," reads part of the complaint.

The Minnesota State Patrol began investigating Al Janabi after an officer was briefed on a February 2021 Grand Rapids, Minnesota, crash where one of the owner's of an involved vehicle told law enforcement that she purchased the car from Rochester Auto Mall but never received a title.

An investigator made multiple attempts to contact the dealership but was unable to contact anyone at the business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Law enforcement seized numerous boxes during a December 2021 search warrant of the dealership that found hundreds of underreported vehicle transactions by Al Janabi, according to the criminal complaint.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Bertrand Memorials
Business
After 20 years, Rochester's Bertrand Memorial moves to a new location
Bertrand Memorial has been in Rochester since 1999, and after two decades in the same space, owner Bill Bertrand is moving a few blocks down the road.
October 17, 2022 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Austin map.png
Local
Austin man injured in Monday morning crash
The driver was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Austin with non-life threatening injuries.
October 17, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 16-22, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 17, 2022 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Amanda Cole.jpg
Community
Rochester area veterans receive a 'huge weight off our shoulders' with new furnaces
Superior Mechanical, Lennox and the Stewartville American Legion Post 164 came together to donate and install new furnaces in two veterans' homes.
October 17, 2022 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden