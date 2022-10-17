Rochester auto dealer accused of skirting tax laws

ROCHESTER — The owner of Rochester Auto Mall has been charged in Olmsted County District Court with 10 counts of failing to pay vehicle taxes collected from buyers, according to charges filed last week.

Safaa Fadhil Zamil Al Janabi, 41, of Rochester, allegedly had a scheme to underreport the sales tax of sold vehicles to the state. He's scheduled to appear in court Nov. 23, 2022.

"As part of the scheme, Al Janabi under reported the purchase price of the motor vehicle by declaring a significantly reduced sale price. Al Janabi would also falsely increase the trade‐in value when transferring the title. In some sales, Al Janabi would both under report the purchase price and falsely increase the trade in value when transferring the title. These fraudulent actions reduce the amount of sales tax being remitted to the State of Minnesota," reads part of the complaint.

The Minnesota State Patrol began investigating Al Janabi after an officer was briefed on a February 2021 Grand Rapids, Minnesota, crash where one of the owner's of an involved vehicle told law enforcement that she purchased the car from Rochester Auto Mall but never received a title.

An investigator made multiple attempts to contact the dealership but was unable to contact anyone at the business.

Law enforcement seized numerous boxes during a December 2021 search warrant of the dealership that found hundreds of underreported vehicle transactions by Al Janabi, according to the criminal complaint.