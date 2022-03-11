SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester awarded $4.3 million for transit projects

Federal funds will help create Rochester's first city-owned park-and-ride facility and enhance bus transit operations.

Rochester Public Transit logo 2
Rochester Public Transit
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 11, 2022 03:26 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – A $4.3 million federal grant will help Rochester build a new park-and-ride facility on 75th Street Northwest, near U.S. Highway 52.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the grant this week as part of the federal Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities program.

“Improving the overall passenger experience is a priority for RPT,” Rochester Transit and Parking Systems Manager Ia Xiong said in a statement announcing plans for the funds. “This grant will provide a big boost to a program we started last year to improve the condition and accessibility of RPT’s over 700 bus stops. Now we have the funding to take action on those we have identified as a priority.”

The grant was part of $1.47 billion in federal transit grant funding announced this week, and Rochester is required to provide a 20% local match to the federal funds.

Projects funded with the money are expected to extend into the next three to four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approximately $1.6 million will be used to construct the planned 75th Street Northwest park-and-ride facility, which will feature a 490-space surface lot and be the first such facility owned by the city.

The RPT passenger experience is also expected to be improved with an investment of approximately $2 million in bus stops and rider information systems.

Included in the grant is funding for a multi-year project already underway to improve hundreds of bus stops around Rochester. The city will replace 55 shelters that are at or near the end of their useful life and address a list of 186 priority bus stops that need improvements to comply with provisions in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Additional planned improvements include improved signage, benches, waste receptacles, and improved digital rider information systems at key locations. The improvements come as RPT is nearing completion of a transit development plan which will guide service enhancements and capital investments in the next five years.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
The GOP gubernatorial candidates debate the issues at Rochester's Eagles Club on Thursday, March 10, 2022. From right to left, they are Scott Magie, Michelle Benson, Mike Murphy, Paul Gazelka, Kendall Qualls, Scott Jensen and Richard Stanek.
Local
GOP candidates for governor sound off on the issues in Rochester (and in their own words)
7 gubernatorial candidates attended a candidate forum in Rochester.
March 11, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
1.jpg
Members Only
Business
A $1.7 million land deal sets stage for $22 million expansion of a Med City apartment complex
On March 2, Real Estate Equities, which developed the first phase of Technology Park Apartments with Nate Stencil and the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund in 2019, paid $1.7 million for 3.6 acres adjacent to the complex at 2712 Commerce Drive NW. The plan is to add 140 more apartments.
March 11, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Karl von Knobelsdorff.jpg
Local
Area briefs: Leapin' leprechauns, it's St. Patrick's Day in Wabasha
Small business workshop set for Wednesday in Stewartville; political fighting from 1857 featured at Goodhue County Historical Society.
March 11, 2022 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Olmsted County 2022 Seasonal Weight Limits
Local
Olmsted County implements seasonal load restrictions
Limits will be in place until county staff determines county roads are ready for larger loads.
March 11, 2022 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports