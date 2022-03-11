Rochester awarded $4.3 million for transit projects

ROCHESTER – A $4.3 million federal grant will help Rochester build a new park-and-ride facility on 75th Street Northwest, near U.S. Highway 52.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the grant this week as part of the federal Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities program.

“Improving the overall passenger experience is a priority for RPT,” Rochester Transit and Parking Systems Manager Ia Xiong said in a statement announcing plans for the funds. “This grant will provide a big boost to a program we started last year to improve the condition and accessibility of RPT’s over 700 bus stops. Now we have the funding to take action on those we have identified as a priority.”

The grant was part of $1.47 billion in federal transit grant funding announced this week, and Rochester is required to provide a 20% local match to the federal funds.

Projects funded with the money are expected to extend into the next three to four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approximately $1.6 million will be used to construct the planned 75th Street Northwest park-and-ride facility, which will feature a 490-space surface lot and be the first such facility owned by the city.

The RPT passenger experience is also expected to be improved with an investment of approximately $2 million in bus stops and rider information systems.

Included in the grant is funding for a multi-year project already underway to improve hundreds of bus stops around Rochester. The city will replace 55 shelters that are at or near the end of their useful life and address a list of 186 priority bus stops that need improvements to comply with provisions in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Additional planned improvements include improved signage, benches, waste receptacles, and improved digital rider information systems at key locations. The improvements come as RPT is nearing completion of a transit development plan which will guide service enhancements and capital investments in the next five years.

