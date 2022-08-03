SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester awarded portion of $16.9 million in federal airport grants

Rochester will receive $850,000 to help support local air service.

042621-ROCHESTER-INTERNATIONAL-AIRPORT-09060.jpg
The Rochester International Airport Monday, April 26, 2021.
Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com
By Staff reports
August 03, 2022 12:32 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Rochester is among 25 communities receiving grants as part of a $16.9 million distribution by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program

The city is slated to receive $850,000 to be used for maintaining and building local airport operations.

Also Read
Untitled design.png
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 5 candidates record videos discussing DMC priorities
The two candidates in the city’s northeast ward were asked about what they see as key Destination Medical Center priorities in the next four years. Here’s what they said:
August 03, 2022 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: BCA identifies man, Rochester police officer involved in fatal shooting
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 03, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

“In so many of our nation’s smaller communities, local air service is crucial to residents’ lives and livelihoods,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement announcing the grants. “We're proud to award these grants to help strengthen local air service in 25 smaller communities and help Americans across the country get to where they need to go more efficiently and affordably.”

Since the inception of the program, the DOT has issued more than 400 grants, helping communities develop projects tailored to their own air service needs.

Rochester is the only city in the state to receive funding from this round of grants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grants are used to provide financial incentives to carriers, conduct studies on the possibilities of expanded service, and carry out marketing programs to promote existing local service, as well as address other challenges small communities and their airports may experience.

The financial assistance seeks to help communities establish first air services, restore lost service and provides support to establish new routes to improve connectivity and allow people in the community to fly more easily and affordably.

Rochester International Airport is in the middle of a $79.2 million project to update its runways and other facilities. The project started in 2021 and is expected to take six years as it’s carried out in multiple phases.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 31-August 6, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
August 03, 2022 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Night to Unite
Local
Rochester neighborhood groups hold dozens of Night to Unite gatherings city-wide
On the first Tuesday of August, neighborhood associations and other community organizations joined the statewide Night to Unite community safety campaign, which is held in conjunction with National Night Out.
August 03, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Rochester Public Schools
Local
Supporters for opposing school board candidates campaign ahead of upcoming primary election
Although school board members are elected as individuals, the two groups essentially have been positioned in opposition to one another, and differ in opinions on most issues.
August 02, 2022 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester Public Schools
Local
Photos: Supporters for opposing school board candidates rally at the Edison building
Retired teachers in support of Rochester School Board incumbents and those in support of conservative candidates marched on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, outside of the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
August 02, 2022 09:08 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott