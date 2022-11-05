SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester bakery bringing community together, one cupcake at a time

Marybeth Kasperski knew since childhood that she wanted to be a baker. Now, she's putting her skills to good use as she runs Sweet Dough of Mine while working full-time at Mayo Clinic.

Marybeth Kasperski, right, gives out cupcake samples at FEAST! Local Foods Marketplace at Mayo Civic Center Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
By Abby Sharpe
November 05, 2022 12:20 PM
ROCHESTER – Marybeth Kasperski knew from a very young age – or “since I was knee high to a grasshopper,” as she put it – that she wanted to be a baker.

She learned everything she needed to know from her dad, who was a professional baker for more than 30 years – 25 of those as a member of the U.S. Air Force.

“He was the main baker for whatever base he was on. He would make the breads, pies, cakes, cookies, whatever they needed,” Kasperski said. “(His job) was to feed the troops and make them happy.”

When she was a kid, Kasperski learned all of her dad’s tips and tricks and fell in love with baking. But life happened, and Kasperski didn’t become a full-time baker, instead working as a pediatric nurse at Mayo Clinic’s northeast campus.

Working a full-time job never put a damper on Kasperski’s desire to bake.

“It’s always been a part of my life. I grew up with it, I lived with it and I wanted to follow in my dad's footsteps,” she said. “That's always something I've wanted to do. Why am I not doing it? So we decided to give it a go.”

Kasperski officially opened Sweet Dough of Mine in January, operating out of her home under a cottage baker license.

The push Kasperski needed to start her business came when local bakeries like Gingerbread House Bakery closed and Daube’s Cakes and Bakery shuttered its storefronts. She was sad about those changes and felt like Rochester residents were missing out on the community formed in bakeries.

Though Kasperski doesn’t yet have a brick and mortar storefront, she has served her sweet treats – which include cupcakes, cookies, cakes and scones – as a vendor at festivals and markets. On Saturday, Nov. 5, Kasperski was one of the vendors selected for FEAST! Local Foods Market, where people can sample some of her offerings.

A happy customer eats his chocolate cupcake with blue icing from Sweet Dough of Mine at FEAST! Local Foods Marketplace at Mayo Civic Center Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Gatherings like FEAST! are especially important for small businesses like Kasperski’s, helping her spread the word about her bakery without footing an advertising bill.

“If it wasn't for venues, it would be really hard for someone like me to get the word out,” she said. “You can do only so much with word of mouth.”

It’s also a labor of love for Kasperski to stock treats for markets like FEAST! because she bakes out of her home’s kitchen. The treats for Saturday took Kasperski about a week to make, which included two full days plus the weekend.

But when you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like work – and Kasperski embodies that.

“It's sometimes very hectic and stressful, and other times it's been really fun,” she said. “Baking has always been my stress relief.”

One thing that sets Sweet Dough of Mine apart from other made-to-order bakeries is Kasperski’s “gluten-less” options.

“One of my best friends has celiacs disease,” she said. “And she goes, ‘You know, I’ve never had a cupcake in my life.’”

Kasperski changed that for her friend. Now, her gluten-less sweets are favorites of many customers who can’t find that option at other bakeries.

Kasperski started Sweet Dough of Mine to give Rochester residents a place to bond over sweet treats. It’s already clear, in her 11 months of business ownership, that she’s made good on her mission to connect with others through baked goods.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
