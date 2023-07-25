Rochester bans new cannabis businesses until 2025

ROCHESTER — The Rochester City Council unanimously approved a ban on new cannabis businesses in the city until the start of 2025.

“It’s as clean as we can do it right now,” council member Shaun Palmer said Monday of the ban.

The proposed start for new retail businesses aligns with current state goals for ramping up state licensing of retail outlets and is proposed to provide the city time to consider any local policy needs while reviewing state regulations that have been emerging since the Minnesota Legislature approved the recreational use of cannabis among adults.

The delay is expected to provide the city time to create policy to match the expected complexity of emerging state guidelines, while also making sure city zoning provides appropriate limits related to where a business can operate.

City Clerk Kelly Geistler said the council will face future policy decisions as the state’s new Office of Cannabis Management provides additional guidelines related to the sale of cannabis in Minnesota.

“When definitive things come to the surface, we’ll address them,” she said.

The council opened the public hearing on the issue during its July 10 meeting, but the comment period occurred after more than three hours of other discussion, so council members opted to delay added discussion until Monday’s meeting.

Prior to Monday’s vote, the council heard a variety of opinions related to cannabis sales, use and the potential rules that will emerge.

Stewartville resident Maren Schroeder of the MN is Ready Coalition advocated for making an adjustment to allow growing, to help new businesses prepare for the 2025 date.

“I fully understand the desire to study the issue,” she said, but pointed to the potential for the state to provide cultivator licenses before 2025.

Her call for some flexibility was echoed by two Rochester residents, who cited a desire to eventually enter the market, including Peter Jada, who has already established a business name, Canna Cribs LLC, and pointed to potential economic benefits related to new sales.

“There will be a new class of jobs in and around the city,” he said.

Geistler said the date set for the Rochester ban could be revisited, if the state decides to license cultivation before the start of 2025, but the timing hasn’t been determined.

“There is no definitive timeline that has been defined by the state,” she said.

The majority of the speakers during Monday’s public hearing, either supported the ban or asked the city to go further and seek to fight the new state law regarding cannabis use.

“I beg you to push back against this awful legislation,” said Rochester resident Casey McGregor, who cited concerns about the overall state legislation.

Rochester resident Ray Hick echoed the concern, citing experience with negative impact to drug use in his family.

“The more available cannabis becomes, the more people in our community will go down this damaging, deadly path,” he said, calling for the city to consider legal action to oppose the new state legislation in federal court.

Geistler said the ban on new business is as far as the city can go under the state legislation that makes Minnesota the 23rd state to allow recreational use of cannabis by adults. .

“We cannot prohibit cannabis completely,” she said. “The state law does not allow that.”

With that, council members voiced a desire to ensure public safety and public health concerns are being addressed as new local policies are formed.

“I will support the ordinance because it gives us more time,” council member Norman Wahl said, pointing to concerns about the impact of legal sales on future recreational cannabis use. .

Council member Mark Bransford voiced safety concerns but also said he doesn’t want to squash legal business opportunities, so future discussions will be important.

“It’ll be an interesting year and a half to see how this plays out,” he said.