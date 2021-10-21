Rochester-based Minnesota Teacher of the Year receives excellence award

Natalia Benjamin, the Rochester-based Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Is one of five recipients of the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence, "one of public education’s highest honors," according to the NEA Foundation.

Benjamin is a teacher at Century High School. She was named Minnesota Teacher of the Year in August , becoming the first from Rochester to receive the honor.

The other recipients include Adriana Abundis Alonzo of San Antonio, Texas; Chris Gleason of Sun Prairie, Wis.; Kathy Purviance-Snow of Snohomish, Wash.; and Alexandra Casteanllos Smith of Roy, Utah.

According to the NEA Foundation, each honoree will receive a $10,000 award and be included in a mini-documentary that will premiere at the NEA's Salute to Excellence in Education gala. The National Education Association is the nation's largest professional employee organization. Its mission is to promote the best in public education.