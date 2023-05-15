Rochester bicyclist hit by a suspected impaired driver

ROCHESTER — Police have recommended charges against a 28-year-old Rochester man for hitting a bicyclist Friday night while under the influence, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The man was driving a 2003 Pontiac Vibe north on West Silver Lake Drive Northeast when he hit a bicyclist crossing diagonally at the Civic Center Drive Northwest intersection.

The bicyclist, a 41-year-old Rochester man, was treated by a Rochester police officer on scene and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for minor injuries.

The driver was arrested and a blood draw has been submitted for testing. Police suspect the driver had alcohol and narcotics in his system. About 1 gram of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.