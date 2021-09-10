SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester bicyclist injured in crash with car in Haverhill Township

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the cyclist ran a stop sign Thursday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2021.

Car crash graphic
stock photo
September 10, 2021 08:31 AM
A Rochester cyclist suffered minor scrapes and bruises Thursday afternoon after the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the woman ran a stop sign and was hit by a car.

Sheriff's deputies were called about 1:50 p.m. to the intersection of 48th Street and Hadley Valley Road Northeast in Haverhill Township for a report of a crash between a bicyclist and a 2002 Chevy Cavalier.

The 30-year-old cyclist was southbound on Hadley Valley Road at the T-intersection with 48th Street when she went through the stop sign to get onto 48th Street, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.

The woman was hit by the westbound vehicle, driven by a 66-year-old Rochester man.

The woman hit the vehicle's windshield and suffered "minor scrapes and bruises," Rossman said.

She was wearing a helmet.

