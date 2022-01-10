Rochester bookmobile skipping stops this week
Staffing shortage requires Rochester Public Library to pause service for a week.
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Public Library Bookmobile will be off the road this week.
Due to general staffing shortages, bookmobile service is canceled through Saturday, Jan. 15.
Bookmobile patrons with holds will be able to pick up their items when service resumes next week, or they can pick items up at the library this week. Items borrowed from the bookmobile, with a due date of this week, will be automatically renewed.
Customers who have other questions should contact the library at 507-328-2304, email reference@rplmn.org or use the library's online chat feature at www.rplmn.org .
