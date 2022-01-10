SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester bookmobile skipping stops this week

Staffing shortage requires Rochester Public Library to pause service for a week.

Rochester Public Library Logo.jpg
Rochester Public Library
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 10, 2022 01:43 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Public Library Bookmobile will be off the road this week.

Due to general staffing shortages, bookmobile service is canceled through Saturday, Jan. 15.

Bookmobile patrons with holds will be able to pick up their items when service resumes next week, or they can pick items up at the library this week. Items borrowed from the bookmobile, with a due date of this week, will be automatically renewed.

Customers who have other questions should contact the library at 507-328-2304, email reference@rplmn.org or use the library's online chat feature at www.rplmn.org .

