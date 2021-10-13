SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester boys at home during violent home invasion

The 12- and 14-year-old boys were left home alone for a brief period Tuesday night, Oct. 12, 2021, when three people broke into the home.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 13, 2021 08:33 AM
Two boys, ages 12 and 14, were the victims of a violent home invasion Tuesday night after being left home alone for a brief period of time.

Rochester police were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1800 block of 41st Street Northwest for a report of a home invasion.

Police said the suspects knocked on the door of the apartment and the boys did not open it but instead asked who was there. The person on the other side of the door responded that they were a friend of the children's father. One of the boys called their father to confirm if this was true and while on the phone, three men forced the door open and entered the apartment, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Two of the men had handguns and a third had a crow bar. The trio demanded to know where the money was in the residence, Moilanen said. The men searched the apartment, but didn't locate anything before leaving. They were gone by the time police arrived.

The children were uninjured. The incident remains under investigation.

