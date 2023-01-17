Rochester Burger King burglarized by person with key

ROCHESTER — A Burger King on South Broadway was burglarized early in the morning of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Video surveillance shows a person using a key to get in the building and entering a combination to get into a safe.

Around $1,000 was reported stolen.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation by the Rochester Police Department.