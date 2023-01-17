Rochester Burger King burglarized by person with key
A burglar got away with around $1,000. Police say the suspect used a key to get in and knew the combination to the safe.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — A Burger King on South Broadway was burglarized early in the morning of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
According to Moilanen:
Video surveillance shows a person using a key to get in the building and entering a combination to get into a safe.
Around $1,000 was reported stolen.
No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation by the Rochester Police Department.
ADVERTISEMENT
The man told police that he was doing a bomb drill.
Today's Headlines: John Marshall grad Oleh Ladan on war in native Ukraine: 'I get angry and want to do more'
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Former Rochesterite joined the fight against Ukraine's destruction, says war would end with more support from allies.
“When I stepped out on my own it was a big jump,” said owner Chris Pappas. “My wife and I definitely tried to bring everything that we learned from my family with both of their restaurants."
The Boot Barn hosts a pair of country musicians for its grand opening Jan. 22.
Hazardous travel can be expected with the Thursday morning commute being impacted.
Blogger, artist and chef Tiffany Alexandria is hosting a Chinese New Year dumpling-making party.