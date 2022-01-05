SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday

Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.

Rochester Public Transit
As part of its “Warm Place to Be” program, Rochester Public Transit will provide fare-free rides throughout Thursday for anyone telling a city bus driver that they are seeking to escape the cold and warm up.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Rochester's city buses will again drop fares for anyone needing to escape the cold Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Rochester from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday.

As part of its “Warm Place to Be” program, Rochester Public Transit will provide fare-free rides throughout Thursday for anyone telling a city bus driver that they are seeking to escape the cold and warm up.

Most RPT routes start and end in downtown Rochester, running in 30-minute intervals during the peak commuter times and 60-minute intervals during midday and evening service.

Transit staff are reminding people taking advantage of the emergency program that they should take care not to find themselves stranded a long way from home.

Local emergency management officials are also warning of significant risk in cold temperatures, which cause a body to lose heat faster than it can be produced, potentially leading to serious health problems.

When the weather is extremely cold, people are encouraged to stay indoors and when going outside, they should dress appropriately to avoid hypothermia or frostbite.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
