Rochester buses offering warm places to escape dangerous cold this weekend
City bus fares waved for anyone needing an option for warmth Friday evening through Sunday.
In response to extreme cold conditions this weekend, Rochester Public Transit will implement “A Warm Place to Be,” a program that allows those who need to escape dangerous weather to board a city bus without paying a fare.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for the region from midnight Friday to noon Saturday, with wind chill values expected at or below -20 degrees during that time.
Starting with Friday evening service, and extending through Sunday, anyone caught outside in a dangerous situation can simply notify an RPT driver that they need to escape the cold and warm up, and no fare will be charged to board the bus.
“As a city of compassion, we commit to taking actions that help to alleviate the suffering of those in our community, Transit and Parking Systems Manager Ia Xiong said in a statement announcing the opportunity. “Our transit vehicles are on the streets and in the neighborhoods 365 days a year. When the conditions outside are dangerous—even deadly, we encourage people in distress to board a bus and stay safe.”
Most RPT weekend routes start and end in downtown Rochester, running in 60-minute intervals.
Transit staff warns anyone taking advantage of this emergency program should take care not to find themselves stranded a long way from home.