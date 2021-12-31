Rochester buses offering warm places to escape dangerous cold this weekend

In response to extreme cold conditions this weekend, Rochester Public Transit will implement “A Warm Place to Be,” a program that allows those who need to escape dangerous weather to board a city bus without paying a fare.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for the region from midnight Friday to noon Saturday, with wind chill values expected at or below -20 degrees during that time.

Starting with Friday evening service, and extending through Sunday, anyone caught outside in a dangerous situation can simply notify an RPT driver that they need to escape the cold and warm up, and no fare will be charged to board the bus.

“As a city of compassion, we commit to taking actions that help to alleviate the suffering of those in our community, Transit and Parking Systems Manager Ia Xiong said in a statement announcing the opportunity. “Our transit vehicles are on the streets and in the neighborhoods 365 days a year. When the conditions outside are dangerous—even deadly, we encourage people in distress to board a bus and stay safe.”

Most RPT weekend routes start and end in downtown Rochester, running in 60-minute intervals.

Transit staff warns anyone taking advantage of this emergency program should take care not to find themselves stranded a long way from home.

