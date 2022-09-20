Rochester business accused of stealing $4.3 million from federal child nutrition program

ROCHESTER — Multiple people in Rochester have been charged in a large federal case involving defrauding the Federal Child Nurtrition Program, according to indictments unsealed Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota.

According to the indictment, owners and employees of Brava Restaurant & Cafe LLC, located in Rochester, received approximately $4.3 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds for food and meals it said were provided to children.

They are alleged to have submitted false information and creating shell companies in order to hide the millions they received from the program between 2020 and 2021.

Those indictments are part of 47 defendants charged Tuesday in the U.S. District of Minnesota that alleges a $250 million scheme to exploit the federal program during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

“Today’s indictments describe an egregious plot to steal public funds meant to care for children in need in what amounts to the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme yet,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “The defendants went to great lengths to exploit a program designed to feed underserved children in Minnesota amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, fraudulently diverting millions of dollars designated for the program for their own personal gain. These charges send the message that the FBI and our law enforcement partners remain vigilant and will vigorously pursue those who attempt to enrich themselves through fraudulent means.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 47 defendants are charged across six separate indictments and three criminal charges with charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery.

The owners of Brava Restaurant & Café and other co-conspirators claimed to have served millions of meals from Brava Restaurant & Café and falsely claimed to have a contract with Rochester Public Schools, according to the U.S. U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

Sharmake Jama, 34, of Rochester, is charged with wire fraud, federal programs bribery, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering. Sharmake Jama was a principal of Brava Restaurant and Café LLC. Brava Restaurant allegedly received approximately $4.3 million in fraudulent Federal Child Nutrition Program funds.

Jama is suspected of bribing Abdikerm Abdellahi Eidleh, a Feeding our Future employee assigned to the restaurant to determine if federal funds would be given to the company.

Ayan Jama, 43, of Rochester, is charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering. Ayan Jama was a principal of Brava Restaurant and Café LLC. Ayan Jama also allegedly created shell companies to launder fraudulent proceeds.

Mustafa Jama, 45, of Rochester, is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering. Mustafa Jama worked for Brava Restaurant and allegedly created shell companies to launder fraudulent proceeds.

Zamzam Jama, 48, of Rochester, is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering. Zamzam Jama worked for Brava Restaurant and allegedly created shell companies to launder fraudulent proceeds.

Two other co-defendands, Asha Jama, 39, of Lakeville, and Fartun Jama, 35, of Rosemount, are also charged with with conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering. Asha Jama and Fartun Jama worked for Brava Restaurant and allegedly created shell companies to launder fraudulent proceeds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aimee Bock, 41, of Apple Valley, was the founder and executive director of Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit organization that was a sponsor participating in the Federal Child Nutrition Program. The indictments charge Bock with overseeing a massive fraud scheme carried out by sites under Feeding Our Future’s sponsorship. Feeding Our Future went from receiving and disbursing approximately $3.4 million in federal funds in 2019 to nearly $200 million in 2021.

As part of the charged scheme, Feeding Our Future employees recruited individuals and entities to open Federal Child Nutrition Program sites throughout the state of Minnesota.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also announced Tuesday that his office will continue their civil investigation into whether Feeding Our Future broke any local laws.