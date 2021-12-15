Rochester business owner's home burglarized

Rochester police say a business owner was likely targeted after the person's home was hit by burglars Tuesday night and ransacked.

"The owner of this home is also an owner of a business and we’ve had several business owners that have either had their business or family home broken into and we believe this is another targeted burglary of business owners in the community," Rochester police Capt Casey Moilanen said. "If you are a business owner in the community, take steps to protect your property — have an alarm system, motion lights, make sure you're not storing any valuables at home."

Police were called about 7:10 p.m. to a residence in the 2100 block of Fieldstone Road Southwest for a report of a burglary. The homeowner called police after receiving a notification on their phone from the home's security system that captured images of two people inside his home, according to Moilanen.

Officers responded to the home and met the owner outside. Unsure if anyone was still inside the residence, police called in the Emergency Response Unit to search the home before other officers and the owner walked through it.

The ERU left about 10:25 p.m. after determining no one was inside the home.

The house had been ransacked and pretty much every room had been gone through, according to Moilanen. An estimate of what and how much had been taken was not available Wednesday morning.

Moilanen said officers have some information that the burglars are not from the Rochester area. He said the thieves appear to "really do their homework when they do these burglaries" and more than likely do some surveillance to determine when the homeowner is going to be home.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious or may have information about the burglary is asked to call police.