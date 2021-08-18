Rochester businesses watch mask mandate discussion

Jennifer Lester said watching COVID’s recent impact on her business has transformed her thinking.

“Going through this now, it kind of gives me a different outlook on masks and such,” the Bleu Duck co-owner said as she helped clean the restaurant’s kitchen after an exposure to the virus sent staff home.

The closure of the restaurant at 14 Fourth St. SW was one example Rochester Mayor Kim Norton used as a reason behind the limited mask mandate she declared Tuesday.

“It was heartbreaking for me to see some of our favorite restaurants, not just in Rochester, but in the rest of the state, have had to close down, and now have been closed for a week because their staff has COVID,” she said.

A variety of other Rochester businesses have closed temporarily throughout the pandemic after staff tested positive for COVID-19 and co-workers had to quarantine while waiting for test results.

Lester said Bleu Duck is expected to reopen Tuesday or Wednesday, but said the brief closure could have been avoided.

“If we had masked up like we were going to a couple weeks ago, this could have all been avoided,” she said, noting that staff will be required to wear masks when the restaurant reopens, regardless of vaccination status.

Whether customers will need masks when they enter the building could depend on a Rochester City Council vote Thursday.

The mayor is only allowed to declare a city emergency for three days. After that, the council must confirm the status to continue the order. The council will discuss its options at 3:30 p.m. Thursday during an emergency meeting in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

The mayor’s order requires masks be worn when children are expected to be present in an indoor public space.

Lester said Bleu Duck isn’t considered a restaurant for children, so patrons will likely have a choice on whether to join staff in wearing masks.

“I’m going to let people do what they want to do,” she said. “I think that’s fair. We live in America for a reason, and we have our own rights.”

Other downtown businesses reportedly support the mandate.

“We can’t speak for every business downtown, because they are in different industries and serve a variety of populations,” said Katie Adelman, Rochester Downtown Alliance director of content and communications. “We have heard from businesses that this mask requirement is a tool they can use to help protect the safety and health of our downtown community and beyond.”

Rob Schroeder, of La Crescent, and his son, Noah, 12, look at toy cars at Nerdin Out on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Rochester. Mayor Kim Norton signed a Declaration of Local Emergency on Tuesday morning requiring individuals to wear masks in all indoor settings within the city where medically vulnerable individuals or children under the age of 12 are expected to be present. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Away from the downtown core, Nerdin Out owner Brad Vigesaa said staff at the 1802 Second St. SW business were already wearing masks and recommending customers follow suit.

“As far as it goes, we are going to do what is best for everybody,” he said, noting that all his employees are vaccinated.

Still, with the delta variant causing breakthrough infections, he said losing an employee for days or weeks to a COVID exposure would be problematic.

“One person is a big hit for a small business,” he said.

The new mask requirement allows some flexibility. Businesses that want to drop the masks could set hours when children will not be allowed indoors.

Ryan Parsons, president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, said such a move would be difficult, creating a communication challenge for businesses.

“It would be a challenge for businesses, especially after the last year, to turn away customers that may not be aware of a potential age restriction in an establishment,” he said.

Vigesaa said that since his comic, collectible and toy business caters to young people and adults, it would be hard to establish times when children aren’t expected to be in the store.

“It makes sense for certain businesses, but for us, I don’t know if it makes sense, because we want everyone to be welcome here,” he said.

Chad Campbell, CEO of the Rochester Boys & Girls Club, said the same is true for the out-of-school program based at 1026 E. Center St., which is why masks have been routine throughout the pandemic.

“We never stopped masking in all of our program spaces, so all of our program staff, regardless of vaccination status, and all of our children and member participants are required to wear masks at all times,” he said.

As the future of the Rochester mandate is considered, Campbell said it would offer consistency for the city’s young residents.

“We don’t want to be the only ones telling them that they need to wear masks,” he said. “It’s helpful when we as a community are doing this altogether, so we’re not sending mixed signals and not putting kids in situations where they think the rules only apply in a certain context.”