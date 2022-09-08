Rochester Carillon to honor Queen Elizabeth with memorial recital Friday

ROCHESTER — As the world mourns the recent passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth , the Mayo Clinic carillonneur Austin Ferguson is dedicating a recital to her life on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

The noon recital will feature 21 pieces, including “God Save the Queen,” “Memorial,” “Folksongs of the British Isles” and “Lament and Alleluia.” The carillon’s bourdon will also sound 96 times to honor the years of Queen Elizabeth’s life after the last piece.

Ferguson refers to the carillon as the “people’s instrument.” He also shared a memorial concert after the terrorist attack in Manchester, England in 2017, and regularly marks special events, holidays and seasons with the peaceful bells music.

“May the music offer a sense of comfort to the entire @RoyalFamily and people around the world,” he shared in a tweet on Thursday.

The Plummer Building’s carillon can be heard in the downtown Rochester area, like the Annenberg Plaza and the Harwick Building courtyard. You can also watch a livestream of the concert on the Mayo Clinic History and Heritage website.

