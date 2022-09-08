SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Carillon to honor Queen Elizabeth with memorial recital Friday

The noon recital will feature 21 pieces, including “God Save the Queen,” “Memorial,” “Folksongs of the British Isles” and “Lament and Alleluia.”

Rochester Carillon
Austin Ferguson, the carillonneur for the Rochester Carillon, performs atop Mayo Clinic's Plummer Building in 2019.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
September 08, 2022 06:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — As the world mourns the recent passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth , the Mayo Clinic carillonneur Austin Ferguson is dedicating a recital to her life on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

The noon recital will feature 21 pieces, including “God Save the Queen,” “Memorial,” “Folksongs of the British Isles” and “Lament and Alleluia.” The carillon’s bourdon will also sound 96 times to honor the years of Queen Elizabeth’s life after the last piece.

Also Read
032521.N.RPB.HeronNests02.JPG
Local
New lawsuit filed over development at Rochester Township heron nest site
The Save the Rookery group has filed another lawsuit against the Rochester Township Board for its approval last month of a development plan at a heron nesting site.
September 08, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
a0d28429e6a1c6b445a78eea2caf6e9a.jpg
Local
Rochester man who died in plane crash remembered as hard worker with a smile
Ethan Smith, 20, of Rochester, is being remembered as the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back.
September 08, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Ferguson refers to the carillon as the “people’s instrument.” He also shared a memorial concert after the terrorist attack in Manchester, England in 2017, and regularly marks special events, holidays and seasons with the peaceful bells music.

“May the music offer a sense of comfort to the entire @RoyalFamily and people around the world,” he shared in a tweet on Thursday.

The Plummer Building’s carillon can be heard in the downtown Rochester area, like the Annenberg Plaza and the Harwick Building courtyard. You can also watch a livestream of the concert on the Mayo Clinic History and Heritage website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: ROCHESTERMAYO CLINICMUSIC
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Grants - 2022 Cycle 2 (1).png
Local
10 area organizations receive over $73,000 through Winona Community Foundation grants
The grants will support projects in the Winona area like virtual support groups for seniors and placing Reading Corps tutors in local schools.
September 08, 2022 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
semi roll over 9-8-22.jpg
Local
One injured after semi overturned on northbound Highway 52 lanes
The truck overturned just before 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
September 08, 2022 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
OCSO - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Driver avoids serious injury in Wednesday night single-vehicle crash to evade deer in Rochester
After crashing into a tree to avoid the deer, a 21-year-old woman's car caught fire. She came away from the crash without serious injury.
September 08, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
OCSO - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Stewartville man injured in Wednesday night roll-over crash in Rochester
The man was found unbelted in his vehicle, which was on its roof when law enforcement arrived.
September 08, 2022 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson