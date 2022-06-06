SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
Rochester Casey's robbed Sunday night at knife point

A man made off with a undetermined amount of cash from the robbery. No injuries were reported.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 06, 2022 09:42 AM
ROCHESTER — A Casey's gas station at 1907 7th St. NW was reportedly robbed at knife point Sunday, June 5, 2022, according to Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

According to Faudskar, a Casey's employee reported to police that a man presented a knife, approximately 6 inches in length, and asked for money. The woman opened the cash register and the man took an undetermined amount of cash from the register.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5 feet 10 inches and a thinner build. He was wearing a bright red jacket over a hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and croc-style shoes. A COVID-19 mask was over his face.

No injuries were reported.

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
