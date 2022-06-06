Rochester Casey's robbed Sunday night at knife point
A man made off with a undetermined amount of cash from the robbery. No injuries were reported.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — A Casey's gas station at 1907 7th St. NW was reportedly robbed at knife point Sunday, June 5, 2022, according to Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar.
According to Faudskar, a Casey's employee reported to police that a man presented a knife, approximately 6 inches in length, and asked for money. The woman opened the cash register and the man took an undetermined amount of cash from the register.
Exclusive
Three Rivers Restorative Justice works with juveniles and adults to building community by focusing on the harm done and holding those who’ve caused the harm accountable.
Members Only
Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living, an organization that works with people of all ages with disabilities in an 11-county region, recently purchased 3.77 acres of land northwest Rochester to build a 40,000-square-foot indoor recreation center that will be accessible to children and adults with disabilities.
Exclusive
A doctor and researcher at Mayo Clinic, Harmeet Malhi brings looks for comfort and confidence as she expresses her style.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 5 feet 10 inches and a thinner build. He was wearing a bright red jacket over a hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and croc-style shoes. A COVID-19 mask was over his face.
No injuries were reported.
Students showed excellence throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
Rochester woman charged with impaired driving after crash injures multiple people Friday in Cascade Township
A 48-year-old Rochester woman was arrested on charges related to impaired driving after her vehicle collided with another Friday, June 3, 2022, in Cascade Township.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.