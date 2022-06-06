Rochester Casey's robbed Sunday night at knife point

ROCHESTER — A Casey's gas station at 1907 7th St. NW was reportedly robbed at knife point Sunday, June 5, 2022, according to Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

According to Faudskar, a Casey's employee reported to police that a man presented a knife, approximately 6 inches in length, and asked for money. The woman opened the cash register and the man took an undetermined amount of cash from the register.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5 feet 10 inches and a thinner build. He was wearing a bright red jacket over a hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and croc-style shoes. A COVID-19 mask was over his face.

No injuries were reported.