Rochester Catholic School sets $100,000 fundraising goal

ROCHESTER — Rochester Catholic Schools has set a goal of raising $100,000 on the RCS Day of Giving, and is expanding some of its programs as a result of increasing enrollment.

The RCS Day of Giving will take place Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, as part of Catholic Schools Week, a national event in which communities are encouraged to make a gift supporting local Catholic schools.

Donations made until Tuesday will be counted toward the Day of Giving and will go toward enhancing programming, curriculum resources, technology, and more.

RCS also has been given a $10,000 match opportunity at each school, thanks to Schulze Family Foundation Challenge Grants and additional donors.

With the support of the community, RCS hopes to raise a total of $20,000 per school to reach the collective goal of $100,000.

RCS experienced a 7% increase in enrollment during 2021-22 over the previous school year. It also continued student excellence with NWEA test scores for kindergarten-grade 8 in the top 8-15% on average nationwide.

With the increase in enrollment, RCS also will be expanding its preschool offerings to include programs at all five campuses, including Lourdes High School and the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Middle School, as well as an early preschool program for 2-year-olds at Holy Spirit Catholic School.

To learn more about the RCS Day of Giving or to make a donation, go to rcsmn.org/dayofgiving.

Priority application deadline for the 2022-23 school year is Friday, Feb. 4. Go to rcsmn.org/admissions to sign up for a tour, to apply, or to learn more about RCS.

