Rochester Catholic Schools sixth-grader wins Southeast Minnesota spelling bee, advances to nationals

ROCHESTER — Roberto Villasboas, a sixth-grader from Rochester Catholic Schools, took first place on Tuesday in the 2023 Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee Final, advancing to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

Tuesday's spelling bee final, hosted by the Southeast Service Cooperative, included 11 competitors from nearly as many school systems.

"It feels really great. I never in a million years would have expected to get this far," Villasboas said. "It's always been a dream, and now it's happening."

He will be one of a handful of students from Minnesota advancing to the Scripps National Bee, which will be held the week of Memorial Day, with the schedule to be finalized May 1.

The local competition lasted 23 rounds. The last handful were solely between Villasboas and the runner-up Ezra Hake, an eighth-grader from Rochester's Schaeffer Academy. Schaeffer was the only school that managed to send two students to Tuesday's competition.

Villasboas' winning word was "chaperonage." Throughout the spelling bee, students navigated, or got tripped up over, words like jalousie (a blind or shutter made of a row of angled slats), phylum (a level of classification or taxonomic in biology), heliacal (in astronomy, relating to or near the sun), and toreutics (the art of making designs in relief, especially by chasing, carving and embossing in metal).

Even though the whole event was about showcasing one's spelling skills, the pronouncer for the spelling bee, Larry Stacy, let the students know that it's not the end of the world to slip up from time to time.

Roberto Villasboas and his mom, Leticia Villasboas, share a hug during the Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee Final on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

A student had just spelled the word "kudos."

"At 70 years old, and that's what I am, I learned how to spell this word," Stacy said. "I've been spelling it incorrectly my whole life — with a C. Live and learn."

Students competiting in the 2023 Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee final included:



Carter Peterson, Austin Public Schools, sixth grade.

Abdulrahmen Alyafi, Byron Public Schools, eighth grade.

Audrey Springer, Chatfield Public Schools, seventh grade.

Marley Dut, Kingsland Public Schools, seventh grade.

Sawyer Lepper, Lanesboro Public Schools, eighth grade.

Cale Schramm, Northfield Public Schools, seventh grade.

Leen Yassin, Rochester Public Schools, seventh grade.

Roberto Villasboas, Rochester Catholic Schools, sixth grade.

Alex Yovchev, Schaeffer Academy, eighth grade.

Ezra Hake, Schaeffer Academy, eighth grade.

Tommy Passe, Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools, seventh grade.

Retired teacher Larry Stacy served as the pronouncer for the 2023 Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee Final on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin