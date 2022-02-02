SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester Catholic Schools surpasses goal for Day of Giving

In total, the Catholic school system raised $101,958 during the campaign.

Rochester Catholic Schools logo
By Jordan Shearer
February 02, 2022 02:12 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Catholic Schools surpassed its fundraising goal during its Day of Giving, bringing in more than $100,000 for the school system.

The Day of Giving was held Feb. 1. According to RCS, the ocassion is part of Catholic Schools Week, "a national event in which communities are encouraged to make a gift supporting local Catholic schools."

In total, the Catholic school system raised $101,958 during the campaign.

RCS said the funding would go toward "enhancing programming, curriculum resources, technology, and more."

This is a developing story

