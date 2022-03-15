Rochester Catholic Schools' teacher honored with award
Rochester kindergarten teacher named MINNDEPENDENT's Honor Teacher for 2022.
Rochester Catholic Schools’ Emily Heydon was awarded MINNDEPENDENT’s Honor Teacher Award.
Heydon, a kindergarten teacher at St. Pius X, was selected as one of two teachers in Minnesota to receive the award as part of the MINNDEPENDENT 2022 Private and Independent Education Awards.
The award recognizes teachers who show dedication, compassion and excellence in education and model personal and professional growth.
Heydon has been teaching at St. Pius X since 2014 and will be honored at a ceremony on May 1.
Case monitoring continues as work resumes on efforts that have been limited for two years.
Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc., which makes the popular skin cream for sensitive skin, is adding another 5,000 square feet to its northwest Rochester warehouses as well as a 4,000-square-foot, two-story office section. This is the third expansion in as many years.
Two-hundred students from 70 different schools competed in the Minnesota State Chess Association K-12 State Championship.
The 66-year-old man also told police that the 15-year-old boy pulled a knife on him Sunday night, March 13, 2022.