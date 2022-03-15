Rochester Catholic Schools' teacher honored with award

Rochester Catholic Schools’ Emily Heydon was awarded MINNDEPENDENT’s Honor Teacher Award.

Heydon, a kindergarten teacher at St. Pius X, was selected as one of two teachers in Minnesota to receive the award as part of the MINNDEPENDENT 2022 Private and Independent Education Awards.

The award recognizes teachers who show dedication, compassion and excellence in education and model personal and professional growth.

Heydon has been teaching at St. Pius X since 2014 and will be honored at a ceremony on May 1.