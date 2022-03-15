SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester Catholic Schools' teacher honored with award

Rochester kindergarten teacher named MINNDEPENDENT's Honor Teacher for 2022.

emily-heydon.jpg
Emily Heydon.
Contributed / Rochester Catholic Schools
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 15, 2022 05:27 PM
Share

Rochester Catholic Schools’ Emily Heydon was awarded MINNDEPENDENT’s Honor Teacher Award.

Heydon, a kindergarten teacher at St. Pius X, was selected as one of two teachers in Minnesota to receive the award as part of the MINNDEPENDENT 2022 Private and Independent Education Awards.

The award recognizes teachers who show dedication, compassion and excellence in education and model personal and professional growth.

Heydon has been teaching at St. Pius X since 2014 and will be honored at a ceremony on May 1.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER CATHOLIC SCHOOLS
What to read next
COVID-19 coronavirus
Local
Olmsted County Public Health continues transition amid declining COVID numbers
Case monitoring continues as work resumes on efforts that have been limited for two years.
March 15, 2022 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
092121-VANICREAM-06624.jpg
Members Only
Business
Lotion in motion: Vanicream maker to add third expansion in three years
Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc., which makes the popular skin cream for sensitive skin, is adding another 5,000 square feet to its northwest Rochester warehouses as well as a 4,000-square-foot, two-story office section. This is the third expansion in as many years.
March 15, 2022 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Chess
Local
Rochester-area students place in Minnesota state chess championship
Two-hundred students from 70 different schools competed in the Minnesota State Chess Association K-12 State Championship.
March 15, 2022 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Steven Hart
Local
Rochester man reportedly told teen 'I'm going to shoot you' before firing gun
The 66-year-old man also told police that the 15-year-old boy pulled a knife on him Sunday night, March 13, 2022.
March 15, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts