News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester certified 64% turnout in 'quiet' Election Day

Midterm Election
A voter arrives at Rochester Community and Technical College to vote on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen
November 14, 2022 04:54 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester’s mayoral race left 2,406 voters without a clear choice, according to city results certified Monday.

With 48,530 votes cast by Rochester residents in the Nov. 8 election, 46,124 voters marked ballots for either incumbent Kim Norton or challenger Britt Noser.

Another 93 voters wrote in an alternate candidate, and 2,313 didn’t make a choice.

Norton won the election with 58% of the votes cast in the race.

Voters also re-elected Ward 1 council member Patrick Keane and Ward 5 council member Shaun Palmer, and well as electing Norman Wahl as the Ward 3 council member, replacing Nick Campion, who did not seek a third term.

The Rochester City Council certified the results Monday afternoon.

The Nov. 8 election saw a 64% turnout among Rochester voters, which included 2,260 voters who registered at the polls on Election Day.

The city election saw 72.8% of the votes cast at Election Day polling places, which Rochester City Clerk Kelly Geistler said made for busy polling places at times throughout the day.

Prior to the election, Geistler cited some concerns regarding a letter sent to some election judges by the Olmsted County Election Integrity Group. The letter reportedly encouraged judges to capture election data and photograph voting machines and other materials.

The letter led to a Rochester Police Department investigation of two election judges, who were deactivated prior to the Nov. 8 election. The Post Bulletin has requested information regarding the investigation.

A third judge was deactivated after the city received a written concern from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.

"We haven't taken any independent action to remove people," she said prior to the election. "We've done it at the behest or recommendation of either authority above us or legal authority, which is the Olmsted County Attorney's office and the Secretary of State."

The issue prompted Geistler, whose department hires election judges for Rochester polling places, to send a letter to all remaining election judges prior to Election Day, advising them against taking actions suggested in the Olmsted County Election Integrity Group letter.

In the end, she said the day went smoothly.

“It was a quiet day as far as elections go,” she said.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
