News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Christmas tree lot has nonprofits seeing green

Proceeds from Lion's Club tree sales go to area causes and nonprofits.

Lions Club Christmas trees 02.JPG
Gabriel Winter watches as Steve Simonson cuts a Christmas tree his family bought Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at the Lions Club Christmas tree lot off 55th Street NW in Rochester. Simonson, a member of the Rochester Morning Lions Club organizes the annual Christmas tree sale that raises funds for area nonprofits.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
November 21, 2022 09:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Some people can walk around a Christmas tree lot for hours to find the perfect tree for their home.

Gretchen Heidler Winter didn’t need that much time Sunday.

“It wasn’t hard,” she said. “The trees here are nice and beautiful.”

The lot, run by the Rochester Morning Lions Club and located in the parking lot near Sam's Club in northwest Rochester, is where Heidler Winter and her family have gotten their trees most of the 15 years they’ve lived in the Rochester area.

Proceeds from the tree sales stay in the area and go to local nonprofit organizations including Channel One Foodbank, Doc’s Recovery House, Hope Lodge, the Gift of Life Transplant House among other organizations.

“We know the money goes to good causes,” Heidler Winter added.

The family tried using a fake tree but mice set up nests in the tree and damaged it while it was in storage.

“That experiment didn’t go well,” said John Winter.

Their son, Gabriel, 9, was excited to see the tree packaged before it was loaded on the family’s trailer Sunday. The tree was an early birthday present, the couple joked. Gabriel turns 10 years old on Christmas Eve.

This is the 34th year the club has organized the fundraiser Christmas tree lot. Last year, after a 2020 hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lions Club raised more than $35,000 for area causes through the tree sales. Club members volunteer their time to staff the lot. Universal Marine & RV donated use of a trailer for the lot’s business operations north of Sam’s Club off 55th Street NW.

Volunteers including residents of Doc’s House helped unload the semi truck of trees when it arrived Friday. More than 1,000 trees from a farm in Wisconsin were stacked about 35 feet high.

“It’s really a strenuous exercise,” said Steve Simonson, organizer of the tree sale.

The trees come from Silent Night, based in Endeavor, Wisconsin. The farm has won the honor of providing a Christmas tree to the White House in Washington, D.C.

Repeat customers are as reliable as Santa coming down the chimney, Simonson said.

“We got one from you guys last year,” Janet Nelson said as Simonson and Steve Norris prepared her tree for the ride home.

Lions Club Christmas trees 09.JPG
Steve Norris, left, a volunteer with the Rochester Morning Lions, carries a tree from Janet Nelson, right, at the Lions Christmas tree lot on 55th Street NW in Rochester Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Staff shook the tree to remove excess needles and debris, and if the tree is going up that day, they give the trunk a fresh cut and trim the bottom branches so it takes up water better.

“We like to support them because we know the funds go back to Rochester,” Nelson said.

Simonson said he expects to raise more than last year.

“If not a little more,” he said, adding that some expenses tapped into revenue last year.

As far as prices for the trees, it’s a familiar refrain.

“They’ve gone up like everything else,” Simonson said.

Volunteers will staff the lot Mondays through Fridays from noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the last tree is sold before Christmas. Last year, the last tree was sold by the middle of December.

Lions Club Christmas trees 06.JPG
Steve Norris, left, and Steve Simonson, right, load a Christmas tree into a trailer at the Morning Lions Christmas tree lot on 55th Street NW in Rochester Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Simonson organizes the annual sale, now in its 34th year. Norris volunteered his time to staff the lot Sunday.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
