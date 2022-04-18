SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Rochester church damaged by smoke following small fire

A portable water extinguisher was used to knock the main fire down.

Peace United Church of Christ
Peace United Church of Christ on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Rochester. The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at the church early Monday morning, according to a press release from the department. There were no injuries caused by the fire, according to the release.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
April 18, 2022 08:24 AM
ROCHESTER — A small fire at a Rochester church in the early hours of Monday, April 18, 2022, caused a large amount of smoke damage, the Rochester Fire Department reported.

Members of the Rochester Fire Department were sent just after 2 a.m. to Peace United Church, 1503 Second Ave. NE, for a commercial fire alarm. Firefighters did a walk-around of the building and smelled smoke and could hear the fire alarm sounding. Additional crews were called to the scene to ensure proper resources were available.

Firefighters entered the building and found a large amount of black smoke. After a search through the church, which encompasses several large areas for gathering and also has an attached preschool, firefighters found the fire in the downstairs level between the school and the sanctuary.

A portable water extinguisher was used to knock the main fire down.

"It was also discovered that a fire sprinkler head had activated in the lower level and helped to control the fire," according to a news release from the fire department. "Although the fire was kept to relatively small area there was a significant amount of smoke on both the main and lower levels."

While fire damage was limited to the area of origin, significant smoke damage was caused in the areas immediately adjacent to the fire. Nearly all parts of the large church/school had some smoke exposure and much of it will require remediation.

No injuries were reported.

Related Topics: FIRESROCHESTER FIRE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETY
