Rochester city administrator, censured council member remain at odds

ROCHESTER — A brief exchange between Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis and City Administrator Alison Zelms during Monday’s council meeting is an example of the tension frequently seen between the two city officials.

As Dennis voiced a desire to see the city fund future Juneteenth celebrations, she appeared to start to reference the city’s budget for the upcoming Fourth of July celebration.

However, the reference to “more than $1 million” was a misstatement regarding Rochester Civic Music’s funding of July 4 entertainment in Soldiers Field Park. It was a misstatement Dennis made, and Zelms corrected, at a meeting earlier this month, when Dennis raised the same topic.

“A million dollars is the entire funding for the entire Civic Music Department, which puts on the entire summer music series and year-round concerts,” Zelms said Monday, after cutting Dennis off.

Tension between Dennis and Zelms existed before the City Council’s March 6 censure of Dennis, but the pair began their working relationship on a positive note more than two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ms. Zelms has the experience and the compassion to speak truth to power in a non-confrontational manner,” Dennis said in late 2020. “Her emphasis on creating connections is essential to heal from crisis in a disconnected time.”

Zelms was hired less than a month before Dennis took office in 2021 and stepped into the role weeks after Dennis and three other new council members were sworn in. While the newly elected council members didn’t have a vote in hiring Zelms, they were allowed to weigh in amid the hiring process.

Since taking office, Dennis has occasionally pointed out that the current council didn't hire Zelms, who is one of two city employees who answer directly to the elected officials.

Molly Dennis, city council member for Ward 6, listens during a City Council meeting Monday, April 17, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

A report following an investigation of the censure states that the relationship between Dennis and Zelms is unique among council members.

“There is no other council member who has engaged in the same or substantially similar antagonistic behavior towards staff, particularly Zelms,” wrote Ann Goering, an investigator from the St. Paul-based law firm Ratwik, Roszak and Malone, PA. “The council has a legitimate, nondiscriminatory reason for placing limitations on how she interacts with staff.”

Dennis, however, acknowledges that her interactions with Zelms weren’t always tense.

“I am saddened that our working relationship has gone south in the last nine months,” Dennis said. “We used to have a very good working relationship.”

Zelms said she believes the discord started a year ago, when Dennis objected to plans to merge the Olmsted-Rochester Youth Commission and the Rochester Mayor’s Youth Council. That occurred shortly before a June 2022 League of Minnesota Cities conference in Duluth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goering’s report highlights the Duluth conference as a key point indirectly cited in the 2023 censure.

Zelms told Goering that Dennis began texting her and other city staff while at the conference, demanding to know why she wasn’t told the city administrator was attending. Zelms, a member of the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust board, said the messages were a distraction that interfered with her work.

“Zelms did block Dennis’ texts for a short period of time, approximately three hours, while she prepared for (her meeting),” Goering wrote in a summary of Zelms’ interview during the censure investigation. “Dennis went around the conference asking people what the League could do about Dennis not being informed that Zelms was at the conference, asking for mediation, and asking for legal counsel.”

Zelms reportedly said she felt threatened, as if being stalked, and was advised at one point to avoid a table she shared with Dennis, because the council member was upset.

According to the investigator’s report, Dennis and Zelms had a single in-person encounter at the conference.

“During a conversation Zelms was having with several other people, Dennis was pacing back and forth nearby, and when the conversation was over Dennis approached Zelms and said that they should meet then,” she wrote in her summary of Zelms' account of the incident.

Dennis reportedly told Goering that Zelms put a hand up and told Dennis that she would not speak to her.

“Dennis said that there were witnesses who could verify that she did not behave inappropriately,” Goering wrote. “She would not provide the names of witnesses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Goering’s report states that Dennis made various comments in text messages that Zelms’ attendance was wasteful, which the council member denies saying.

“I would never in a million years say that a City Administrator's attendance at a League of Minnesota Cities (conference) is ‘wasteful,’” Dennis said.

She said her concerns were about how the three Rochester attendees — Dennis, Zelms and council member Mark Bransford — arrived, suggesting they could have carpooled.

Zelms and others have pointed out that air travel is commonly used to reduce the amount of time spent traveling and allow participants to attend events on different schedules.

Differing in Duluth

The Duluth interactions spurred a July 20, 2022, meeting between Dennis, Zelms and City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage to discuss the council’s Rules of Procedure and Code of Conduct.

The meeting increased tensions, when Dennis thought she was being singled out.

“Dennis became upset, angry and was crying,” Goering said in her report. “Spindler-Krage stated that she was physically agitated and waving her arms, which placed him on alert. The meeting ended after 10 minutes.”

Dennis provided an account of the meeting in a March 21, 2023, email, stating Zelms and Spindler-Krage were in the wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After being verbally attacked by Alison and Michael in the meeting, and treated like a child with condescending language, I decided the meeting should end,” she wrote, stating that a friend who joined her for the meeting would support her view of what happened.

Dennis has opted not to provide contact information to the witness.

“Dennis said that the friend was ill and had asked not to be involved, and later said she would check with the friend on how to be contacted,” Goering wrote. “Dennis never provided contact information for this individual.”

Members Only Local Censured Rochester council member: Investigation shouldn't have happened Molly Dennis questions cost of report that states her discrimination claims are not substantiated as investigator points to council claims for inappropriate actions.

Deterioration continued

Dennis has also alleged Zelms was being investigated regarding the city’s travel policy and questioned a decision to not record a study session held in the city-owned Plummer House. No wrongdoing was reported related to the city's policy regarding air travel and benefits, and the council policy for recording meetings allows some discretion for sessions held outside City Hall when no official action is taken.

Zelms and others told Goering that they have cautioned Dennis against making unfounded statements, since they could bring legal risk to the city and undermine work it does for residents.

Dennis has continued to allege wrongdoing related to the two issues.

Zelms told Goering she regrets at least one response to Dennis, specifically related to the council member’s request to arrange mediation with the full council. The city administrator declined to act on the request, stating it should be directed by a majority of the council, rather than a single member.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Dennis said she was told Olmsted County commissioners engaged in mediation, Zelms said Dennis should run for a seat on the county board. Zelms told Goering that she regrets the comment.

Dennis and Zelms reportedly told Goering they believe the other specifically seeks ways discredit the other.

Dennis alleges Zelms informs other council members when Dennis asks for a council agenda item to be presented for added discussion during a meeting.

The city administrator, however, points out council rules require sending such notices whenever a council member makes a request for added discussion of an item, and they are sent when anyone seeks the added time to discuss an issue.

Zelms told Goering that Dennis uses personal comments at the end of council meetings to take aim at the city administrator and others.

When addressed during meetings, Dennis has denied the intent, but other council members have taken the opportunity to abruptly end a meeting without further comment.

Moving forward

Dennis and Zelms said they will continue to do their best to serve city residents.

Zelms said she had hoped the City Council censure would provide a reset and clarify the definitions of roles while creating a way to focus on the council’s vision for the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has always been my intent to engage in a way that diffuses tension, clarifies information, mitigates legal exposure and highlights the successes the elected body has achieved as a whole while working together,” she said, adding that she will continue to address erroneous information that could harm the city.

Exclusive Local Molly Dennis censure followed months of dysfunction, analysis finds The Post Bulletin reviewed more than 250 pages of City Council emails obtained through a public record request to better understand the lead up to council member Molly Dennis' censure.

Dennis, who has rejected the findings in Goering’s report, which reportedly cost the city $23,727, said she still believes some level of mediation is needed, which could come via a federal complaint she filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regarding the censure.

The details of the complaint are confidential, but Dennis has said they include allegations regarding the censure, as well as interactions with Zelms.

“I believe city administration and council are punishing me for who I am and then going above and beyond to try to completely destroy me personally,” she said Wednesday.